“Mighty Mike” became a three time champion at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens by beating the Welshman in a thrilling final.

The early stages of the match saw the Dutchman outscore the current world number one but his failure to hit doubles allowed Price to lead for the majority of the match.

However, once the three time world champion started taking out the finishes he was able to storm in to the lead and finish the final off with a superb 121 checkout.

The 33-year old, considered one of the very best to ever play the game, lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy just two months after winning the PDC Premier League title - signifying his return to the top of the game after two years without a major televised title.

Here is everything you need to know about MVG’s career success to date and his net worth:

Michael van Gerwen major darts wins

Michael van Gerwen has won three PDC World Championships

Michael van Gerwen first joined the PDC tour in 2007 and has since won an astonishing 43 ‘premier’ events, not including multiple other non-televised tour events.

The Dutchman is a three time PDC World Champion having lifted the trophy in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

The first of those three wins is possibly the best remembered as he defeated Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright in the final in one of the earliest encounters of what has becomes one of the sport’s all time greatest rivalries.

After beating Gerwyn Price at the Winter Gardens this year he secured a third PDC World Matchplay title having also won the trophy back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.

The 33-year old is also a three time UK Open Champion (2015, 2016 and 2020) and a three time PDC Grand Slam champion (2015, 2016 and 2017).

In the Premier League, van Gerwen is a six time winner which is a record he holds jointly with the legendary Phil Taylor.

He is also a five time World Grand Prix winner, four time European Championship winner, six time Player’s Championship winner, five time Masters winner, four time World Series Finals winner and one time Champions League winner.

In the PDC World Cup of Darts, van Gerwen has been part of three of The Netherland’s four title winning sides.

He first partnered Dutch darting icon Raymond van Barneveld successfully in 2014 and the two repeated their success back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.

The man known as ‘Mighty Mike’ also holds several individual records and in 2019 he broke Phil Taylor’s record for most ProTour titles with his 71st victory.

On top of all that, van Gerwen is also a knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau - a chivalric order presented to citizens of The Netherlands.

Michael van Gerwen net worth

Per Celebritynetworth.com, Michael van Gerwen has a net worth of $6 million USD (around £5 million).

He married his longtime girlfriend Daphne Govers in 2014 and the couple have two children, a daughter born in August 2017 and a son born in April 2020.