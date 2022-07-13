The Winter Gardens in Blackpool will once again play host as 32 of the best players in the world compete for the title.

One of the biggest events of the Professional Darts Corporation’s calendar returns this weekend as the 2022 World Matchplay gets underway.

The 29th will return to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool - the arena which has hosted the event every year since its formation in 1994 excluding 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

World number one Peter Wright is the defending champion and is looking to become only the fourth ever back-to-back winner of the trophy this year.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the action on UK TV and online:

Who is taking part at the 2022 PDC World Matchplay Darts?

There will be 32 players taking part in the 2022 World Matchplay tournament.

The 16 highest ranked players in the PDC Order of Merit as of July 11 will be seeded for the event and will face the next 16 players in the Pro Tour Order of Merit who had not already qualified.

The 32 players taking part this year are:

Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price

Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen

James Wade

Gary Anderson

José de Sousa

Jonny Clayton

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Rob Cross

Danny Noppert

Luke Humphries

Joe Cullen

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dave Chisnall

Krzysztof Ratajski

Damon Heta

Nathan Aspinall

Ryan Searle

Martin Schindler

Brendan Dolan

Daryl Gurney

Callan Rydz

Gabriel Clemens

Adrian Lewis

Andrew Gilding

Stephen Bunting

Kim Huybrechts

Martin Lukeman

Chris Dobey

Madars Razma

Rowby-John Rodriguez

PDC World Matchplay Darts 2022 schedule

The tournament begins on Saturday, July 16 and will end on Sunday, July 24.

The first round will be played from this Saturday until Monday, July 18 before the second round begins on Tuesday, July 19.

The eight quarter-finals will be played on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22 before the two semi-finals take place on Saturday, July 23 and the final on Sunday.

First round matches are played to the best of 19 legs, second round to the best of 21 legs, quarter-finals to the best of 31 legs, semi-finals to the best of 33 legs and the final is played to the best of 35 legs.

In total, there will be 31 matches played from start to finish.

What channel is the 2022 PDC World Matchplay Darts on?

Sky Sports will broadcast all the action from the Winter Gardens live, starting at 7pm BST on Saturday, July 16 on Sky Sports Arena (Sky channel 408).

On Sunday there will be an afternoon session as well as an evening session, with the two broadcasts due to start at 1pm and 7:30pm on Sky Sports Action (Sky Channel 407).

PDC World Matchplay Darts live stream

Sky customers can watch all the action online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also watch the third test by purchasing a subscription to NowTV.