The doubles tournament returns to Frankfurt this year as reigning champions Scotland look to defend their crown against challengers such as England, Wales and The Netherlands.

The 2022 World Cup of Darts takes centre stage on the PDC Calendar this week as a number of the very best players in the world take part in the unique event.

In what is the only prominent doubles tournament in the organisation, 64 competitors form 32 teams of two and represent their country.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tournament was first played in 2010 and has been won four times each by England and The Netherlands, twice by Scotland and once by Wales.

The Scottish team, made of world champion Peter Wright and partner John Henderson, are the defending champions but are expected to face difficult competition if they are to keep a hold of the trophy.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 PDC World Cup of Darts on UK TV, online and who the early favourites are:

Where is the 2022 PDC World Cup of Darts being played?

The Eissporthalle am Ratsweg in Frankfurt, Germany will be the venue for the 2022 World Cup of Darts.

The arena will host the event for the fifth time having previously been the regular staging place from 2015 to 2018.

It will also be the tenth time the competition has taken place in Germany.

When does the 2022 PDC World Cup of Darts take place?

The event begins on Thursday, June 16 and will be played over four days until Sunday, June 19.

It’s a single elimination tournament of 64 teams with first round matches played as the best of nine legs while second round, quarter-final and semi-final matches are played over three sets.

The three set format sees one member from each team face another followed by a doubles match final (if required).

The final is played over five sets where individuals face both players from the opposing team before a doubles decider (if required).

What channel is the 2022 PDC World Cup of Darts on?

Sky Sports will broadcast the competition with coverage getting underway on Thursday from 6pm BST on Sky Sports Action (Sky channel 407).

Coverage resumes on Friday, again at 6pm on the same channel, while there will be afternoon and evening sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon sessions begin at 12pm and evening sessions at 6pm on both days.

2022 PDC World Cup of Darts live stream

Sky customers will be able to stream all four days of the event on SkyGo or via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from all major app stores.

Non-Sky customers have the option to purchase a NowTV pass or subscription.

The streaming service offers a number of different packages that will offer access to all the live action from the World Cup of Darts and other major sporting events.

2022 PDC World Cup of Darts betting odds

2020 winners Wales are the early favourites to win the trophy and are closely followed by four time winners England.

Also in contention are fellow four time winners The Netherlands while Belgium, Australia and reigning champions Scotland look to have an outside chance.

Here are the early betting odds for top contenders from the 32 team field:

Wales 11/8

England 9/2

Netherlands 11/2

Belgium 9/1

Australia 10/1

Scotland 12/1

Northern Ireland 16/1

Germany 25/1

Austria 33/1

Poland 33/1

Portugal 40/1

Republic of Ireland 50/1