England will face either Morocco or Portugal in the semi-final if they beat France

The Three Lions are aiming to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the second consecutive tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s men went all the way to the last four of the tournament in Russia four years ago but suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in extra time at the hands of eventual runners-up Croatia.

England are hoping to lift their first World Cup title in 56 years at Qatar, and in order to progress further in the competition, the Three Lions will have to overcome reigning world champions France who are spearheaded by the tournament’s leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe. Didier Deschamps’ team have a wealth of talent at their disposal and will pose England’s toughest test of the tournament so far.

England started their Qatar campaign in style and have scored an impressive 12 goals across their opening four games to make it to the quarter-final. Should the Three Lions prevail against France, the team will then either be paired with Morocco - or old enemy Portugal.

At the other side of the draw, tournament favourites Brazil will be aiming to progress to the semi-final for the first time since 2014, with the South American side facing 2018 finalists Croatia.

The winner of that clash will then come head to head with the winner of Argentina and Netherlands. The two sides last met in the 2014 semi-final eight years ago and Netherlands will be looking to avenge their penalty shootout defeat.

But when will the World Cup semi-final games be played and how can you watch the games?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the World Cup semi-final?

The World Cup semi-final games will take place across Tuesday 13 December and Wednesday 14 December.

The first two quarter-final games will be played on Friday 9 December with Croatia taking on Brazil and Argentina taking on Netherlands. The winners of those two blockbuster quarter-final games will meet on Tuesday 13 December to battle it out for a place in the final.

Croatia will take on Brazil in the World Cup quarter-final. (Getty Images)

Likewise the winners of the following two quarter final games on Saturday 10 December involving Morocco vs Portugal and England vs France will then play a semi-final game on Wednesday 14 December.

The four winning quarter-finalists will therefore have three days to recover before returning to action in the semi-final.

Who is the favourite to advance to the semi-finals?

Argentina will enter the match against Netherlands as the slight favourites to win the game, with Lionel Messi looking to lift the World Cup for the first time in his career.

The bookmakers are predicting an all South American semi-final to take place, with Brazil the favourites to advance past Croatia in the other quarter-final clash.

On the other side of the draw, Portugal are expected to progress to the semi-finals for the first time in 16 years when they take on tournament dark horses Morocco.