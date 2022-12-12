England lost 2-1 to France in the Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter-finals leaving Gareth Southgate questioning his role are Three Lions’ boss.

England were knocked out of the Qatar World Cup on Saturday night (10 December) following their 2-1 defeat to France at the Al Bayt Stadium. Aurelien Tchouameni opened up the scoring for France within the first 20 minutes only to foul Bukayo Saka early on in the second half and give England the chance to equalise.

Harry Kane netted his 53rd goal for his country, equalling Wayne Rooney’s record to become the men’s team’s joint top goalscorer, but would later miss another chance to settle the scores when a second penalty was awarded. Olivier Giroud scored what turned out to be the winner in the 78th minute, furthering his lead at the top of France’s all-time top scorers, and ultimately knocked England out of the 2022 World Cup.

Following the result, Southgate’s position was immediately questioned by the press. The 52-year-old boss has been in charge of England since 2016, following Sam Allardyce’s controversial exit, but there had been growing concern over the stability of his position following the Three Lions’ relegation from the UEFA Nations League’s top tier earlier this autumn.

That concern has now returned following another major tournament exit. Here is all that has been said about Southgate’s potential resignation from the England camp...

What has Gareth Southgate said?

Speaking to the media after the defeat, Southgate said: “Whenever I’ve finished tournaments, I’ve needed time to make correct decisions because emotionally you go through so many different feelings. The energy it takes through these tournaments is enormous, so I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, for the FA.

Southgate consoles Harry Kane following France defeat

“I’ve got to be sure that whatever decision I make is the right one - I think it’s right to take a bit of time to do that because I know in the past how my feelings have fluctuarted in the immediate aftermath of tournaments. Tonight there’s too much in my head to think logically about any of that. I think we’ve given a really good account of ourselves to the rest of the world but in the end, only one team wins. We wanted to win and tonight we’ve just fallen short.”

How long is left on Southgate’s contract?

As it stands, there are two more years left on the Three Lions boss’ contract. He has now been in charge for six years and has taken England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 as well as the final of the Euros in 2020.

In the UEFA Nations League 2018-19 tournament, Southgate also took England to a third place finish which had been England’s first third-place finish in a major tournament since Euro ‘68. In his 81 matches in charge of the England side, Southgate has racked up a win percentage of 60.5%

Who are top contenders for the job?

Mauricio Pochettino is currently the bookies’ favourite to take the role if Southgate were to vacate it. The former Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur boss has been out of work since being sacked from Paris Saint-Germain in July.

According to SkyBet, here are the top contenders for the role:

Mauricio Pochettino - 4/1

Thomas Tuchel - 5/1

Brendan Rodgers - 8/1

Eddie Howe - 10/1

Graham Potter - 12/1

Frank Lampard - 16/1

Steve Cooper - 16/1

Steve Holland - 16/1

Wayne Rooney - 18/1

What is Gareth Southgate’s salary and net worth?

The 52-year-old is the second highest-paid World Cup boss earning a reported £5million-a-year. His latest salary was signed as part of a new contract in 2021 which will run until England’s next major tournament, the 2024 Euros.

