Laura Woods will host new NFL show on ITV as BBC’s Dan Walker forced to say goodbye to American Football show

The former Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods has recently announced that she has left the company after 10 years to join the new show set to air on ITV.

Every Friday night, at 11.30pm during the NFL season, ITV will show a highlights show with Laura Wood at the helm joined by the current hosts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell who are making the transition over to ITV.

The new deal will be on a three-year basis and will be the first time ITV have shown official coverage of the sport since 2007.

In a statement released on the NFL website, Woods said: “ I’ve been a fan of the NFL for many years, so, with the new season just weeks away, I’m thrilled to be part of the team that will bring ITV viewers it’s best action and biggest stories each week.”

So who is Laura Woods and who is her former partner?

Who is Laura Woods?

Born in Dagenham, Woods studied print journalism at Kingston University before landing a job as a runner at Sky Sports in 2009.

She has since worked her way up through editorial assistant, assistant producer, associate and producer. Woods began presenting by doing behind-the-scenes interviews on the darts coverage for Sky Sports’ YouTube channel.

Woods landed a job on the Saturday morning kids’ show Game Changers before she started reporting on the NFL and joined Soccer AM as part of the online presenting team.

Woods and Eni Aluko for ITV during Women’s World Cup qualifying

In 2018, Woods had become a staple pitch-side reporter on Super Sunday. Two years later, Woods was announced as the main presenter for talkSPORT’s breakfast show, which she presents Monday to Wednesday.

Woods also works for DAZN as part of their boxing and Women’s Champions League coverage.

It is believed that Woods will keep her presenting gig with talkSPORT alongside her new role with ITV.

This will not be the first time Woods has worked with ITV after she became a firm fixture in covering England Women’s football since 2021.

Who is Laura Woods’ former partner, Alex Corbisiero?

Woods dated the former England Rugby player Alex Corbisiero for eight years.

Alex was born in New York but moved to the UK shortly before he turned five. He first joined the London Irish Academy in August 2005 and made his professional debut in 2008.

After 75 appearances for London Irish between 2008 and 2016, Corbisiero moved to Northampton Saints where he stayed until his retirement in 2016.

The loosehead prop represented England at U18, U19 and U-0 level competing for England in the U19 Rugby World Championships.

His debut for the senior squad came against Italy on February 2011 and he went on to make 31 appearances for England, scoring 10 points in the process.

The now 33-year-old also made two appearances for the British and Irish Lions during their 2013 tour to Australia and scored a try in their third test.

It was announced in November 2019 that Corbisiero was diagnosed with testicular cancer and received further treatment after it spread to his lymph nodes.

What will Laura Woods’ role be?

Woods will host the highlights show which will feature on Friday nights as well as hosting three live games throughout the season: two of which are the London games while the third will be the iconic Super Bowl next year.