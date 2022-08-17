There will be six games on Match of the Day this Saturday including Tottenham vs Wolves

With the 31st season of Premier League football underway,Match of the Day continues to provide highlights and analysis of the most watched football league in the world.

The Premier League season is just two games in, but already there has been a number of talking points. Erik ten Hag has had a poor start to life at Old Trafford, becoming the first Manchester United manager since 1921 to lose his opening two games.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Tottenham earned a dramatic draw against Chelsea in a heated London derby. The game ended with a fiery confrontation between managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte and the pair both received red cards.

Match of the Day is one of the BBC’s longest-running-shows and has been running since 1964.

Here we take a look at all the presenters, pundits and commentators you can expect to hear from during a thrilling season of football.

Gary Lineker has hosted Match of the Day since 1999. (Getty Images)

Who are the Match of the Day presenters for the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Gary Lineker is the main host of Match of the Day. Lineker has presented BBC’s flagship Premier League highlights show since 1999, and he has become synonymous with the programme.

Lineker signed an extension to his contract with the BBC in 2020 and will continue to present the show until 2025.

Mark Chapman will present Match of the Day 2 and will provide coverage of all the Sunday games.

Who will be the pundits for Match of the Day in the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Dion Dublin will be on of the pundits for Match of the Day during the 2022/23 Premier League season (Getty Images)

Gary Lineker will be joined by some familiar faces in the studio during the 2022/23 Premier League season with the Premier League’s all time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer and former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright both being in the line up for next year’s show.

Here is a full list of pundits we can expect to see over the course of the season:

Dion Dublin

Danny Murphy

Michah Richards

Kevin Kilbane

Jermain Jenas

Ashley Williams

Fara Williams

Garth Crooks

Joleon Lecott

Martin Keown

Rio Ferdiand

Karen Carney

Who will be the commentators for Match of the Day in the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Viewers can expect to hear from some familiar names over the course of the season these include:

Guy Mowbray

John Roder

Conor McNamara

Jonathan Pearce

Martin Fisher

Robyn Cowen

Simon Brotherton

Steve Bower

Steve Wilson

What time is Match of the Day on TV?

Gary Lineker will present highlights of the Premier League games at 10.30pm on Saturday 20 August 2022 on BBC One.

This week’s Match of the Day will include highlights from six Premier League games. Repeats of Saturday night’s show are broadcast on Sunday mornings - with the show’s repeated at 7.40am.

Match of the Day 2 will be shown on BBC One at 10.30pm on Sunday 21 August 2022.

Fans are also able to rewatch the highlights on the BBC iPlayer.

Here is a full list of fixtures taking place this weekend

Saturday 20 August

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Brentford

Leicester City vs Southampton

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Sunday 21 August

Leeds United vs Chelsea

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Monday 22 August