Here is this season’s predicted Premier League table ahead of Crystal Palace v Arsenal tonight.
While many of us have been counting down the days all summer, football fans have made their predictions for this season throughout the summer transfer window.
While there is still just less than a month left before deadline day, we have completed our final predicted table ahead of the first round of fixtures - taking into consideration all the ins and outs so far.
Here is our predicted Premier League table - from the bottom three to champions...
1. Bournemouth
Bournemouth have made three signings so far and I can’t see any of them preventing Bournemouth’s inevitable relegation. It will be a disappointing year for the Cherries and their return to the Championship will be almost guaranteed with months left.
2. Fulham
Fulham are a well-known yo-yo club and, while they have made some very good signings, I don’t think it will be enough to secure their top flight status. While I think João Palhinha, Kevin Mbabu and Bernd Leno will impress at Craven Cottage, I can see Andreas Pereira flopping and them heading back down to the Championship.
3. Southampton
On paper Southampton’s transfer window actually looks pretty decent, though I think Joe Aribo is the only player that would be able to make much of an impact. However, I think the Saints have gradually looked worse every season and I can see this finally being the time they drop down.
4. Brighton
Brighton massively over-performed last season and it is very hard to see them doing it again without Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella. The Seagulls only glimmer of hope is Graham Potter and I expect him to be the only reason they narrowly avoid the drop.