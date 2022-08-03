Friday Night Football at Selhurst Park will kick off the new season of English football’s top flight with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners making the trip across London.

The 2022/23 Premier League season will kick off this week and the first game of the new campaign sees Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

The Gunners head to Selhurst Park on Friday night to officially lift the curtain on the latest campaign of English football’s top flight.

Both teams have been active in the summer transfer window and will be targeting improved finishes on 2021/22 where the Eagles finished 12th, just three points off the top half, and the Gunners narrowly missed out on Champions League football with a fifth place finish.

The match will be live on TV and here is everything you need to know about what channels it is on, how to live stream the action and more:

What time does Crystal Palace v Arsenal kick off?

The first game of the 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off at 8pm (BST) on Friday, August 5 2022.

Selhurst Park is the venue as Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

Last season, Palace were 3-0 winners at their home ground when the sides met in April and also left The Emirates with a point after a 2-2 draw in October 2021.

The season is kicking off earlier than usual due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter which will see domestic football across the world on a winter hiatus.

What channel is Crystal Palace v Arsenal on?

Sky Sports will broadcast the match live on Friday night.

The programme starts at 6:30pm (BST), a full 90 minutes before kick off allowing for plenty of build up, and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) and Sky Sports Premier League (channel 402).

Sky will also be showing the match in standard definition on Sky Showcase (channel 106) which is available to Sky customers who do not have a sports package.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal live stream

Sky customers can stream the match online via SkyGo which can be accessed on a web browser or through the app, which is available to download through most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can purchase a NowTV pass which will allow them to stream the action.

NowTV offers a variety of membership options including one day passes.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal early odds

Arsenal are the early favourites to leave Selhurst Park with all three points and are currently 4/5 to get the win.

The hosts are priced at 10/3 and the draw is 13/5.

Gunners’ striker Eddie Nketiah is the favourite to score the first goal at 9/2 while new Arsenal signing Gabrile Jesus is 11/2 and Palace forward Odsonne Edouard is 13/2.

*All odds correct at time of publication.

Premier League season 2022/23 opening weekend fixtures

There is a full card of Premier League fixtures on the opening weekend after the Friday night game at Selhurst Park.

Here is how the rest of matchday one works (3pm kick off unless otherwise stated):

Saturday

Fulham v Liverpool (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Leeds United v Wolves

Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Sunday