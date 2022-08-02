Newcastle United are targeting Leicester City key man James Maddison this summer.

Newcastle United have so far brought in three new signings this summer but have struggled to acquire a number of their main targets in what is proving to be a tricky transfer window.

However, fans’ eyes have lit up at recent news that the Magpies are desperately trying to snap up Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

The Tyneside club are yet to see a bid accepted for Maddison, though their hefty bank balance is likely to give them the advantage in battle against the Foxes.

Here is everything we know about Newcastle’s interest in Maddison...

How much have Newcastle bid for James Maddison?

Newcastle United made their first offer for James Maddison over the weekend, bidding £40 million for the 25-year-old.

However, Leicester were quick to turn down the bid as they reportedly value him at closer to £60m.

Despite the price tag, Sky Sports revealed that United have since gone back with a second bid in the region of £50m - though it is likely Brendan Rodgers’ side will reject that too.

If Leicester do eventually accept Newcastle’s offer then he would become the Magpies’ record signing - eclipsing the £40m they paid Hoffenheim for Joelinton three years ago.

James Maddison’s stats & value

James Maddison joined Leicester from Norwich City in 2018 for around £20m and has impressed ever since.

The midfielder has only failed to claim double figure goal contributions in one season (2019-20) but most recently bagged 12 goals and eight assists in the Premier League last season.

A stellar campaign last time out also saw Maddison crowned Leicester City’s Player of the Year.

Maddison was a hugely important player for the Foxes last season, scoring important goals against PSV in the Europa Conference League quarter-final, a winner against Brentford and an equaliser against Southampton.

According to Transfermarkt, Maddison’s current market value is £45 million - a slight decrease from last year when he was valued at £54m at the highest.

The former Coventry City youngster’s current contract is set to expire in 2024, however it is thought that Leicester are eager to offer him a new deal amid interest from Newcastle.

It is unclear how much Eddie Howe’s side would be willing to pay Maddison, though it is believed he currently earns around £110,000-a-week at the King Power Stadium.

Will he improve Newcastle’s squad?

This is a very easy question and the answer is yes.

Newcastle struggled in attack last season, with Callum Wilson ending it as top scorer with eight goals despite being sidelined for a total of seven months.

Allan Saint-Maximin has looked like their only real threat up top and for much of the latter campaign they ended up relying on midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for the goals.

Maddison scored more goals in the Premier League than last season than Saint-Maximin, Chris Wood, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron put together.