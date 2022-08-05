Jeff Stelling has confirmed he will remain presenting Soccer Saturday for another year

The Premier League is back for the 2022/23 campaign and Sky Sports will once again be at the centre of all the action.

From Gillette Soccer Saturday to Super Sunday and Monday Night Football, all the big favourites will be back for what promises to be another exciting season of top flight football.

The 2022/23 season will kick off today (5 August) as Crystal Palace host Arsenal in a London derby.

The Gunners head to Selhurst Park in the first live game of the Premier League season to officially lift the curtain on a brand new season of English football’s top flight.

Here we take a look at all the hosts, pundits and commentators you can expect to see on Sky Sports during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Gary Neville and Laura Woods will return for another season (Getty Images)

Who will host Gillette Soccer Saturday during the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Jeff Stelling, the legendary host of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday has confirmed that he will continue to stay on as host of the show for at least another season.

Stelling announced in October 2021, that he planned to retire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign but has since reversed the decision and will stay on for another season.

He explained: “Sky Sports is my home, and the Soccer Saturday team are a big part of my life, as the end of the season approached, and I was preparing to say goodbye, I realised that I was not ready to leave the best job in the world.

“I am thrilled to be staying and excited about moving the show forward and creating more special afternoons on Sky Sports.”

Jeff Stelling is expected to be joined by familiar faces in Paul Merson, Tim Sherwood, Michael Dawson, Clinton Morrison and a host of other names in the Soccer Saturday studio.

Julian Warren will also continue his role of hosting the show in mid-week.

However, he will no longer be joined by Chris Kamara who has stepped down from the show after 24 years at Sky Sports.

Kamara said: “My long career at Sky Sports has never felt like work. I’ve spent 24 terrific years at Sky, and leave with the best memories. My time on Soccer AM, Goals on Sunday and of course on Soccer Saturday with Jeff has been- to coin a phrase- unbelievable. I’ve had the time of my life and look forward to tuning in every Saturday as a fan.”

Who will host the live football matches on Sky Sports in the 2022/23 Premier League season?

The Sky Sports coverage will be hosted by the likes of David Jones, Laura Woods and Kelly Cates during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

David Prutton will continue his role of hosting the Championship games.

Who will be the pundits for Sky Sports during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign?

It is expected that we will once again see the return of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher collaborating for Monday Night Football.

Other regular pundits will include:

Jamie Redknapp

Roy Keane

Alex Scott

Michah Richards

Fara Williams

Graeme Souness

Kevin Phillips

Ashley Cole

There will also be a variety of different guests who will feature during the season.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will return for Monday Night Football (Getty Images)

Who will be the main commentators for Sky Sports during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign?

The likes of Martin Tyler and Alan Smith will continue to commentate on the Premier League during the course of the season. Here is a full list of other names we can expect to hear from:

Football lead commentators

Alan Parry

Bill Leslie

Daniel Mann

David Stowell

Gary Taphouse

Ian Crocker

Jim Proudfoot

Rob Hawthorne

Seb Hutchison

Football co-commentators