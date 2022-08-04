Lynsey Hipgrave will lead the coverage for BT Sport during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign

The big Premier League kick off is upon us, as the most watched football league in the world returns for another all-action season.

Manchester City have won four of the last five Premier League titles and Pep Guradiola’s team will be looking to continue their reign of dominance over English football.

They were taken right to the wire last season by Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s side will be aiming to regain the title that they won in 2020.

BT Sport will once again be on hand to cover all of the season’s talking points including the title race, relegation battle, battle for european football and everything in between.

However there has been a big shake up ahead of the season and fans will spot new faces when they tune in.

Here we outline all the pundits you can expect to see on BT Sport during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Man City are the reigning Premier League champions (Getty Images)

Who will host the Premier League for BT Sport in 2022/23?

Jake Humphrey has been the face of BT Sport’s football coverage since the start of the 2013/14 campaign.

However, this season the broadcasters have made a change which will see Lynsey Hipgrave take over as the main presenter for coverage of the Premier League.

Her first match of the new Premier League will be on Saturday 6 August when newly promoted Fulham host Liverpool at Craven Cottage.

Lynsey Hipgrave wrote on Twitter: “After a weekend of dreams coming true for women in football the dreams of a football-mad geordie lass have also come true. I couldn’t be prouder to be leading BT Sport’s Premier League coverage this season.

Hipgrave, 42, began working on BT Sport in 2013 and has also worked for Eurosport, Discovery+, Talksport and Mola.Sport.

Since working for BT Sport Hipgrave has mainly covered the Thursday night Europa League coverage.

Although Humphrey is no longer the face of BT Sport’s Premier League coverage he is expected to continue fronting BT Sport’s Champions League content this season.

How has Jake Humphrey reacted?

Following the news that Hipgrave would be taking the lead on BT Sport’s Premier League coverage, Jake Humphrey took to social media to react.

He said: “Ignore the misleading nonsense headlines. I spoke to BT about being too busy and we agreed I’d host less PL games.

“I’ll still host some, but one of my favourite people @lynseyhipgrave1 gets to lead the coverage and I couldn’t be happier for her.”

Jake Humphrey has been the main host of BT Sports for the last few years (Getty Images)

Who are the BT Sport pundits for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign?

Joining Hipgrave in the studio will be a range of former players and managers, these include:

Rio Ferdinand

Joe Cole

Peter Crouch

Jermaine Jenas

Michael Owen

Owen Hargreaves

Steve McMannamon

Glenn Hoddle

Robbie Savage

Rachel Brown-Finnis

Chris Sutton

Martin Keown

John Hartson

Harry Redknapp

Ally McCoist

Who are the BT Sport Commentators for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign?

Commentary for the live football on BT Sport’s will mainly be provided by Darren Fletcher and Ian Darke.