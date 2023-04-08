Ivan Toney has missed a Premier League penalty for the first time in his career - but is it his only miss?

Brentford star Ivan Toney has missed a penalty in the Premier League for the first time.

The striker had a golden opportunity to give the Europe-chasing side the lead against Newcastle United on Saturday (8 April). However he was unsuccessful with Nick Pope saving his tame effort.

It was the first time he’d failed to convert a penalty since signing for Brentford in 2020. He had previously converted 22 consecutive spot kicks for the London club.

Toney’s incredible penalty record, prior to his miss against Newcastle, has been the subject of much admiration and attention. But has he ever missed a penalty before?

Here is his spot kick record:

Has Ivan Toney ever missed a penalty before?

Ivan Toney of Brentford misses a penalty during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

His failure to convert from the penalty spot against Newcastle on 8 April 2023 was the first time Toney had missed a penalty in the Premier League. His record since Brentford were promoted in 2021 had been perfect up to that point.

It was also the first time he’d missed a penalty for the club since signing from Peterborough United in the summer of 2020.

But his miss against Newcastle is not the first time he’s failed to convert from the spot in his career. He had previously been denied while playing for Peterborough in a 4-0 loss to Barnsley in October 2018.

Toney’s miss in that game sparked him to change his techique, which had proved very successful as he went almost five years without failing to score.

He was given a chance to redeem himself against Newcastle at the Brentford Community Stadium later in the game on 8 April and he didn’t make the same mistake twice, cooly slotting the ball past Nick Pope.