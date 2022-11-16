Ivan Toney is accused of betting rule breaches stretching from 2017 to 2021

The 26-year-old last week admitted he was assisting the FA with its investigation into historic breaking of gambling rules.

The alleged breaches stretch from 2017, when Toney was on Newcastle’s books, to 2021, after he had joined Brentford from Peterborough. The FA said on Wednesday: “Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

“It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA rule E8 232 times between 25 February, 2017 and 23 January, 2021. Ivan Toney has until Thursday, 24 November to provide a response.”

The FA has strict betting rules and if a player is found guilty it can impose “financial penalties, suspensions, and in some instances, lifetime bans”.

But what are the allegations against Ivan Toney, what has he said and has his club Brentford FC said anything? This is what you need to know.

Who is Ivan Toney?

Toney was a contender for England’s World Cup squad, having been called up for the recent Nations League fixtures, but was omitted when Gareth Southgate named his travelling party last week. Toney has scored 11 goals this season, including both in Brentford’s shock 2-1 win at Manchester City on Saturday.

Toney has previously played for Newcastle United, and had two loan spells with Burnley. He also played for Peterborough United. In September this year he received his first call up for the England national team.

When news of the FA probe broke on 6 November, Toney wrote on Twitter: “I’m aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today. I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion. I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup finals.”

What has Brentford said?

