Football Index was a platform that allowed customers to bet on how well football players would perform in the future

MPs have called on the Sports Minister to assist people who have lost their life savings as a result of the administration of gambling enterprise Football Index.

Football Index, a site where investors could gamble on footballers' success, was run by Jersey-based BetIndex until it went into administration in March 2021.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It left about 280,000 consumers with a £3.2 million loss.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What was Football Index?

Football Index was a gambling site that allowed consumers to wager on the future performance of football players.

Customers bought imaginary shares in the hopes of winning daily payouts based on player performance on match days and their position in the site's Media Rankings, which paid out on the top trending footballers each day.

It was launched in 2015, and over £321 million was traded on the platform during the 2018/2019 football season, with over £4.3 million in dividends given out to traders.

Changes were announced in March 2021, which lowered the value of all open bets, sparking outrage among users who saw their portfolio values plummet from 50% - 90%.

Football Index halted trading on its platform shortly after, and its parent firm went bankrupt within hours.

Its licences were suspended by both the UK Gambling Commission and the Jersey Gambling Commission, and trading on the platform was immediately halted.

(Images: Getty Images/Football Index)

The company was not a Ponzi scheme, according to the Gambling Commission, because it "did not need to rely on new customers to meet its obligations."

Football Index “drastically changed its financial position without any notification to the Commission” in 2020, according to a report, and “when the Commission became aware, it was, in hindsight, too late to prevent the losses customers then experienced”.

What has Nigel Huddleston said?

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has said the Government should not use public funds to compensate for losses caused by the failure of the gambling company.

Huddleston said: “Administration proceedings continue, which may result in some money being refunded to customers.”

He added: “We do not think it would be appropriate for the Government to use public funds to cover losses to individuals resulting from the collapse of a gambling company.

“And consumers staking money on gambling is not the same as placing money into other things such as savings products.

“And furthermore the Gambling Commission does not have any statutory powers which would enable it to offer redress for losses suffered as a result of a gambling operator collapsing.”

However, the FCA and Gambling Commission have acted on recommendations made by a Government-commissioned expert review to “ensure that a similar situation like this does not happen again”.

The Gambling Commission has changed how it analyses risk “so that novel products are properly considered” Huddleston said, and the two authorities are taking steps to improve their collaboration.

Huddleston went on: “Following information received from the administrators and the Gambling Commission, the Insolvency Service has confirmed that the conduct of BetIndex’s directors is being investigated by them.”