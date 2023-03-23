England will host Ukraine at Wembley for their second Euros 2024 qualifying fixture this weekend with over 1000 tickets going to refugees

England will host Ukraine this weekend and more than 1,000 tickets for the fixture will be given to Ukrainians and the British families who have welcomed them. This will be the second Euros 2024 qualifying fixture for England who play Italy on Thursday 23 March while this will mark Ukraine’s first match of the campaign.

The giveaway of tickets has been organised by the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain and their chair, Petro Rewko, has said: “Ukrainians everywhere have been overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion, which has allowed them to flee Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and find a safe haven in Great Britain to start to rebuild their lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are immensely grateful to the FA and Wembley Stadium for donating tickets to displaced Ukrainians. They will, of course, be cheering for Ukraine, but they will also be celebrating the England team and their supporters for reaching out a hand of true friendship and making the match such a memorable one for them.”

Here is all you need to know as England prepare for their second qualifying fixture...

When is England vs Ukraine?

The two sides will meet on Sunday 26 March 2023 with kick-off scheduled for 5pm BST. Wembley will host the fixture and a crowd of 85,000 is expected to descend on the Stadium with around 4,200 Ukraine fans having bought standard tickets. Wembley’s website indicates that all remaining tickets have sold out.

Reece James and Ivan Toney have earned England call-ups for Euros 2024 qualifiers

How to watch England vs Ukraine

Similar to England’s away fixture in Naples, their match at home to Ukraine will be available to watch on Channel 4. Last spring it was announced that Channel 4 had a deal which would allow the broadcasters exclusive rights to England’s UEFA Nations League matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coverage of the match will get underway at 4pm ahead of the 5pm kick-off and for those unable to watch on TV, the match can be streamed on Channel 4’s All4 website and app.

Head-to-Head

The last time the two countries played each other was in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals when the Three Lions won 4-0 thanks to two goals from Harry Kane and one apiece from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson. They have played each other eight times in total with England winning on five occasions. Ukraine’s only win came in 2009 at the FIFA World Cup.

Team news

Ukraine have not announced their team for the qualifiers. England will announce the playing XI closer to the time and will hope to be injury-free following their match against Italy. Raheem Sterling has missed out on a call-up with Gareth Southgate saying: “Sterling’s not fit. We would have selected him had he been available.” Trent Alexander-Arnold is another who has failed to make Southgate’s qualifiers squad while Brentford’s Ivan Toney earned a call-up.

England: