Everton will host Liverpool at Goodison Park as Manchester United host West Ham at Old Trafford in Women’s Super League fixtures

It might be an international break in the men’s game but in the Women’s Super League, the drama is heating up as this weekend will see big clashes at both ends of the table. Not only will there be two derbies, but the bottom of the table could shift dramatically come Sunday evening.

As the WSL players prepare for a busy weekend of action, here is all you need to know about where to watch each fixture...

Everton vs Liverpool

This Merseyside derby will take place at Goodison Park on Friday 24 March 2023 and has a kick-off time of 7.30pm GMT scheduled. This is set to be one of the biggest WSL attendances of the season and one of the few fixtures taking place in the men’s stadium.

While Everton will be looking to use this fixture to help secure a top five finish in the league, a win for Liverpool would help them stave off the threat of relegation. The Reds enter the game off the back of a 2-1 win over Tottenham two weekends ago while Everton will hope to return to form after failing to score in their last four games.

This game will be shown on Sky Football and Sky Showcase with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off. For those who do not have Sky subscriptions, which start from £26/month, fans can tune into the FA Player.

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Everton vs Liverpool is not the only derby taking place this weekend as the North London derby takes place as well. The two sides will clash at Spurs’ Brisbane Road stadium on Saturday 25 March with kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT.

Tottenham are dangerously close to a relegation battle and will need to secure several wins if they are to stay up this season. Spurs beat Leicester City 1-0, thanks to a goal from January recruit Bethany England, which marked their first win since beating Brighton 8-0 back in October. Unfortunately for the home side, however, the Gunners are enjoying a resurgence in form since beating Chelsea to win the Continental Cup. They have won their past two games and since their 3-1 win over the Blues, their strikers are once again loving finding the back of the net.

The north London derby will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Showcase with coverage set to start at 2.30pm ahead of 3pm kick-off.

Manchester United vs West Ham

Manchester United will host West Ham at Old Trafford this weekend. The two sides will meet in the club’s main stadium on Saturday 25 March with kick-off set for 5.30pm. The meeting will be available to watch on Sky Sports and coverage will follow the north London derby on Sky Sports Main Event, Football and showcase.

United have just relinquished their spot at the top of the table after Sam Kerr secured the winner for Chelsea in what was perceived to be a title deciding match two weekends ago. The Red Devils have, however, reached the semi-final of the FA Cup after beating second tier side Lewes 3-1 thanks to goals from Alessia Russo, Vilde Boe Risa and Nikita Parris. West Ham, on the other hand, have been suffering from a dramatic dip in form and have not won any of their last five WSL matches. The Hammers were also demolished 7-0 by the Blues in the FA WSL Cup semi-final in February as well as losing out to Aston Villa on penalties.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Manchester City Academy Stadium will host City vs the Blues on Sunday 26 March. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 12.40pm BST and it will be available to watch on BBC One and fans can also stream the action on BBC iPlayer. Coverage will start at 12.25pm ahead of kick-off.

Chelsea are now at the top of the WSL table after beating Manchester United last time out. Sam Kerr scored the winner off Lauren James’ assist and the Blues have now only lost one match this season. City, however, have the league’s top goalscorer in Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw and they are enjoying a four-match winning streak and have not lost since last playing the Blues in September.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Villa will host Leicester City on Sunday 26 February at 2pm BST and the match will be available to watch through The FA Player website and app.

Aston Villa probably secured one of the best signings at the beginning of the season when they brought in Rachel Daly from Houston Dash. She has scored 11 goals, which is already the most by a player in a single campaign for the Villans. They are currently sitting fifth in the league while Leicester City are at the bottom having won just two of their 15 games this season. Leicester beat Liverpool 1-0 in February but if they do not start scoring more, they will be sent to the second tier of women’s football.

Reading vs Brighton

Brighton will travel to Reading’s Madejski Stadium on Sunday 26 February in preparation for a 2pm kick-off and the match can be streamed through The FA Player website and app.