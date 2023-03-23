WPL comes to a close this weekend with the play-offs and final. How to watch women’s Indian Premier League on UK TV

The inaugural Women’s Premier League is coming to a close this weekend and the tournament has seen some explosive and ground-breaking cricket take place ahead of the men’s competition, which will start next week.

India now has billboards stretching a two-storey skyscraper which feature the Mumbai Indians’ trio of Harmanprett Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar and our very own Nat Sciver-Brunt. The second-most expensive league in the world has captured the hearts and minds of fans across the world and official attendances have breached 30,000, with the average turnouts ranging from 9,000-13,000 - more than is seen in the Women’s Super League in the UK.

This year’s competition might only have two games left, but its legacy will live on and the triumphant tournament is just the start of much bigger things to come in the women’s game.

Here is all you need to know about how to watch the final two matches...

When is the play-off and final?

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will play in the play-off tomorrow, Friday 24 March 2023, in the hope of reaching Sunday’s final. The team which finished at the top of the table, Delhi Capitals, earned straight qualification for the final and they will take on the winner of the play-off.

Tomorrow’s match will begin at 2pm GMT while the final on Sunday 26 March is set to start at 3pm BST.

Alice Capsey celebrates a wicket in WPL 2023

How to watch the WPL play-offs and final

In the UK, Sky Sports have secured the broadcast rights and will show all 22 matches across Sky Sports Main Event channel 401/Virgin 501), Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404/Virgin 504) and Sky Sports Mix (channel 416/Virgin 510).

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month and NowTV also offer passes for Sky Sport channels with day passes costing £11.98/day.

Who is playing in play-offs and finals?

The Mumbai Indians secured two English players - Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong. Sciver-Brunt was the joint most expensive player to have been sold in the WPL draft and she has not disappointed for the squad. She has scored 200 runs in her eight matches at an average of 40, including one fifty. The 31-year-old England vice-captain has also taken nine wickets. Wong has also enjoyed her first WPL tournament, taking a total of eight wickets, including best figures of 3/10

The UP Warriorz have the best T20 and ODI batter in the world in Sophie Ecclestone and she has continued her tremendous form into this competition, taking a total of 14 wickets so far in her eight matches, securing best figures of 4/13. Lauren Bell has also been with the UP Warriorz as a reserve for South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and has therefore not been used.

Alice Capsey has been on flying form for the Delhi Capitals and was named player of the match against the UP Warriorz in the match that sent her team through to Sunday’s final. Capsey took 3/26 as well as hitting 34 off 31 balls. Overall, she has scored 159 runs at an average of 32 as well as taking six wickets.

Full squads:

UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Poojar Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Saika IShawue, Hamairaa Kazi