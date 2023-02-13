The Women’s Premier League auction is currently underway ahead of the tournament which will begin in March.

The first ever Women’s Indian Premier League auction is taking place, changing the course of women’s cricket forever.

The tournament is set to be held in March 2023 and it will mark the first ever Women’s IPL. It was set up by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and will take place before the start of the men’s IPL 2023. Five teams will participate and the auction, which is underway just now, sees the franchises bid from over 400 players.

Female icons from all over the world have put themselves up for auction, including South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and England’s Sophie Ecclestone, in preparation for a tournament which has been highly anticipated for many years.

Here is all the latest news from the WPL Auction 2023…

When is the WPL 2023?

The tournament will start on 4 March 2023 and conclude on 26 March. There will be five teams who are set to compete in a round-robin tournament with the top teams then participating in playoffs. These are the five teams and their respective coaches:

Gujarat Giants - Rachael Haynes

Royal Challengers Bangalore - TBD

Delhi Capitals - Jonathan Batty

UP Warriorz - Jon Lewis

Mumbai Indians - Charlotte Edwards

The men’s tournament begins on 1 April and will run through until 28 May.

Nat Sciver-Brunt is most expensive English player so far in WPL auction

Who are the most expensive WPL players?

Unsurprisingly, India’s Smriti Mandhana is one of most expensive players on the circuit and she was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for £339,832. Mandhana has been a huge benefactor of the white-ball franchises, such as The Hundred, and was set to be one of the star figures at the ongoing T20 World Cup in South Africa.

She has, however, injured her finger which forced her out of India’s opening fixture against Pakistan. It remains to be seen whether she will have recovered in time for their next game on Wednesday.

The second on the list is England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt. The all-rounder, who won player of the match in her first World Cup 2023 fixture, was bought by the Mumbai Indians for £320,019. Sciver-Brunt won player of the match on the same day she received her awards for ICC Women’s Player of the Year and Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Another player who has caused exceptional commotion is Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner. The all-rounder has been bought by the Gujarat Giants for £319,872 leading to fans and cricket stars around the world rushing to praise the WPL auction.

Australian television presenter, Neroli Meadows, took to Twitter to say: “The scenes from the #WPLAuction are making my heart sing. What a moment for cricket…not only women’s cricket - all cricket. If you invest in women, you invest in the future of young girls and that can only grow the game.”

Which England players have been bought?

Batter Sophia Dunkley has been bought by the Gujarat Giants for just over £60,000 while pace bowler Lauren Bell is another to have made the list, having been bought by the UP Warriorz.

In the all-rounder category, Sophie Ecclestone, the number one ODI and T20 bowler in the world, is set to join Bell with the UP Warriorz after being bought for just £15,909.