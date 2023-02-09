England will play West Indies on Monday for their first T20 Women’s World Cup fixture 2023

England are just a couple of days away from their first T20 Women’s World Cup fixture and they will come into the competition off the back of three successful warm-up matches. England beat South Africa by 17 runs in the first and went on to defeat New Zealand by five wickets with 37 balls remaining.

Against the hosts, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley and Nat Sciver-Brunt all hit half centuries while Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean all took three wickets apiece.

Speaking after their final warm-up fixture, Glenn spoke to BBC Sport saying: “We’ve got a really good chance. We’ve always had the right mindset in terms of what we’ve wanted to achieve, which is to inspire and entertain everyone, but the difference now is we’re piecing it together.

“We’ve always had the self-belief we can beat any side. We’ve always been quite close to breaking that, but I think the difference now is it’s all about us. In the past we’ve maybe gone searching for what we need to do against certain players or oppositions but now we’re just sticking to our strengths and just trusting the process of playing really aggressive cricket.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s first T20 World Cup match...

When is England vs West Indies?

The two sides will meet on Saturday 11 February, the second day of the tournament. The fixture is scheduled to start at 1pm GMT and will be played at Boland Park. Boland Park is located in Paarl, South Africa, and has a capacity for 10,000 fans.

Hayley Matthews will captain West Indies at T20 World Cup

The last WT20I to be held at the venue was during a T20 series between South Africa and England in which England won by 15 runs and the series was eventually won 2-1 to England.

How to watch England vs West Indies

Every match will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Sky Sports Cricket will televise the majority of the action with Sky Sports Main Event also showing coverage from South Africa.

England’s first match on Saturday can be seen on Main Event and the dedicated cricket channel with coverage beginning at 12.30pm ahead of the 1pm start.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports will start at £46/month while NowTV also offer daily passes of Sky Sports channels for £11.98/day.

England vs West Indies head-to-head

The two sides have recently competed in a T20 series in West Indies in which England won the five match series 5-0 with Dunkley coming out as the highest run scorer (154) and Dean took 11 wickets. On two occasions England won by eight wickets and the middle three matches were won by 16 runs, 17 and 49 runs respectively.

Team news

England are yet to announce their squad for their first match but after the warm-up fixtures, there are no fresh injury concerns.

England squad: Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt (Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson)