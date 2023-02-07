Just a couple of months after the England men’s cricket team picked up the T20 World Cup trophy in Australia, the women’s team will hope to replicate their success as they prepare for their own World Cup in South Africa.
Heather Knight and her squad have just undertaken warm-up matches against both the host nation and New Zealand, coming out on top against both.
After their 20 overs against South Africa on Monday 6 February, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley and Natalie Sciver-Brunt had all scored half centuries while Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean all took three wickets apiece in what was an exceptionally promising outing ahead of the upcoming competition.
Australia are set to be the ones to beat as they seek their sixth title at the T20 World Cup. Their win in 2020 saw them defeat India by a huge 85 runs to lift the trophy.
As for England, they won the inaugural competition in 2009 after beating New Zealand by six wickets in the final, but will hope to mirror their male counterparts successes when they kick off their campaign on Monday.
Here is all you need to know about the T20 Women’s World Cup 2023
When is the T20 Women’s World Cup?
The tournament will start on Friday 10 February 2023 and will conclude with the final on Sunday 26 February.
There will be two groups who will compete in a round-robin with the top two from each going through to the semi-finals.
Here is the full schedule (all times shown will be GMT).
- Friday 10 February: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 5pm
- Saturday 11 February: West Indies vs England, 1pm
- Saturday 11 February: Australia vs New Zealand, 5pm
- Sunday 12 February: India vs Pakistan, 5pm
- Monday 13 February: Ireland vs England, 1pm
- Monday 13 February: South Africa vs New Zealand, 5pm
- Tuesday 14 February: Australia vs Bangladesh, 5pm
- Wednesday 15 February: West Indies vs India, 1pm
- Wednesday 15 February: Pakistan vs Ireland, 5pm
- Thursday 16 February: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1pm
- Friday 17 February: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1pm
- Friday 17 February: West Indies vs Ireland, 5pm
- Saturday 18 February: England vs India, 1pm
- Saturday 18 February: South Africa vs Australia, 5pm
- Sunday 19 February: Pakistan vs West Indies, 1pm
- Sunday 19 February: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 5pm
- Monday 20 February: India vs Ireland, 1pm
- Tuesday 21 February: England vs Pakistan, 1pm
- Semi-finals: Thursday 23 February and Friday 24 February at 1pm.
- FINAL: Sunday 26 February 1pm
Where will the T20 World Cup be played?
South Africa is this year’s host nation of the women’s 20-over World Cup and the majority of the fixtures, including both semi-finals and the final, will be played at Newlands in Cape Town. Newlands has a capacity for 25,000 and is arguably one of the most beautiful cricket grounds in the world with the Devil’s Peak making the perfect backdrop.
The other two host stadiums are St George’s Park in Gqebera and Bolands Park in Paarl.
How to watch the T20 women’s World Cup
Every match will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Sky Sports Cricket will televise the majority of the action with Sky Sports Main Event also showing coverage from South Africa.
England’s first match on Monday can be seen on Main Event and the dedicated cricket channel with coverage beginning at 12.30pm ahead of the 3pm start,
Subscriptions for Sky Sports will start at £46/month while NowTV also offer daily passes of Sky Sports channels for £11.98/day.
Who is in the squads?
Group 1
Australia: Meg Lanning (C)Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Mushida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Fariha Islam Trisna (Reserves: Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akter Supta)
New Zealand: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Menny Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
South Africa: Sune Luus, Annerie Derckson, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Aybonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker (Reserves: Micaela Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune)
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushkha Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani.
Group 2:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Tadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey (Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh)
Pakistan: Bismah Maroof, Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan (Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz)
England: Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt (Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson)
Ireland: Laura Delany, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.
West Indies: Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chenille Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.