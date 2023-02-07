Australia begin their title defence at T20 World Cup in South Africa this weekend. How to watch on UK TV

Just a couple of months after the England men’s cricket team picked up the T20 World Cup trophy in Australia, the women’s team will hope to replicate their success as they prepare for their own World Cup in South Africa.

Heather Knight and her squad have just undertaken warm-up matches against both the host nation and New Zealand, coming out on top against both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After their 20 overs against South Africa on Monday 6 February, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley and Natalie Sciver-Brunt had all scored half centuries while Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean all took three wickets apiece in what was an exceptionally promising outing ahead of the upcoming competition.

Australia are set to be the ones to beat as they seek their sixth title at the T20 World Cup. Their win in 2020 saw them defeat India by a huge 85 runs to lift the trophy.

As for England, they won the inaugural competition in 2009 after beating New Zealand by six wickets in the final, but will hope to mirror their male counterparts successes when they kick off their campaign on Monday.

Here is all you need to know about the T20 Women’s World Cup 2023

When is the T20 Women’s World Cup?

The tournament will start on Friday 10 February 2023 and will conclude with the final on Sunday 26 February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be two groups who will compete in a round-robin with the top two from each going through to the semi-finals.

Here is the full schedule (all times shown will be GMT).

Friday 10 February : South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 5pm

: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 5pm Saturday 11 February : West Indies vs England, 1pm

: West Indies vs England, 1pm Saturday 11 February : Australia vs New Zealand, 5pm

: Australia vs New Zealand, 5pm Sunday 12 February : India vs Pakistan, 5pm

: India vs Pakistan, 5pm Monday 13 February : Ireland vs England, 1pm

: Ireland vs England, 1pm Monday 13 February : South Africa vs New Zealand, 5pm

: South Africa vs New Zealand, 5pm Tuesday 14 February : Australia vs Bangladesh, 5pm

: Australia vs Bangladesh, 5pm Wednesday 15 February: West Indies vs India, 1pm

West Indies vs India, 1pm Wednesday 15 February : Pakistan vs Ireland, 5pm

: Pakistan vs Ireland, 5pm Thursday 16 February : Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1pm

: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1pm Friday 17 February : New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1pm

: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1pm Friday 17 February : West Indies vs Ireland, 5pm

: West Indies vs Ireland, 5pm Saturday 18 February : England vs India, 1pm

: England vs India, 1pm Saturday 18 February : South Africa vs Australia, 5pm

: South Africa vs Australia, 5pm Sunday 19 February : Pakistan vs West Indies, 1pm

: Pakistan vs West Indies, 1pm Sunday 19 February : New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 5pm

: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 5pm Monday 20 February : India vs Ireland, 1pm

: India vs Ireland, 1pm Tuesday 21 February: England vs Pakistan, 1pm

Semi-finals : Thursday 23 February and Friday 24 February at 1pm.

: Thursday 23 February and Friday 24 February at 1pm. FINAL: Sunday 26 February 1pm

South Africa’s Newlands Ground

Where will the T20 World Cup be played?

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Africa is this year’s host nation of the women’s 20-over World Cup and the majority of the fixtures, including both semi-finals and the final, will be played at Newlands in Cape Town. Newlands has a capacity for 25,000 and is arguably one of the most beautiful cricket grounds in the world with the Devil’s Peak making the perfect backdrop.

The other two host stadiums are St George’s Park in Gqebera and Bolands Park in Paarl.

How to watch the T20 women’s World Cup

Every match will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Sky Sports Cricket will televise the majority of the action with Sky Sports Main Event also showing coverage from South Africa.

England’s first match on Monday can be seen on Main Event and the dedicated cricket channel with coverage beginning at 12.30pm ahead of the 3pm start,

Subscriptions for Sky Sports will start at £46/month while NowTV also offer daily passes of Sky Sports channels for £11.98/day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is in the squads?

Group 1

Australia: Meg Lanning (C)Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Mushida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Fariha Islam Trisna (Reserves: Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akter Supta)

New Zealand: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Menny Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Africa: Sune Luus, Annerie Derckson, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Aybonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker (Reserves: Micaela Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune)

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushkha Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani.

Group 2:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Tadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey (Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh)

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof, Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan (Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz)

England: Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt (Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ireland: Laura Delany, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.