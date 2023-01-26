The schedule for The Hundred tournament has been announced as Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets will hope to defend 2022 titles

The third edition of The Hundred cricket tournament is set to return this summer and the limited overs competition have just announced the dates for both the men and women’s edition. The women’s matches will once again header the men’s fixtures and cricket stars from all over the world will head to the UK to light up cricket stadiums around the world.

Last year saw the Oval Invincibles win their second title in the women’s competition while the Trent Rockets collected their first trophy as stars such as Will Smeed, Will Jacks, Smriti Mandhana and Lauren Bell were discovered.

As we prepare for another year full of tremendous talent and fireworks, here is all you need to know about the tournament’s schedule...

Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana celebrate Southern Brave win

Which teams are involved in The Hundred 2023?

There will once again be eight franchises involved in The Hundred with a men and women’s team for each. Here are all the franchises which will feature in this year’s tournament and their home ground.

Birmingham Phoenix : Edgbaston Stadium

: Edgbaston Stadium London Spirit : Lord’s Cricket Ground

: Lord’s Cricket Ground Manchester Originals : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Northern Superchargers : Headingley, Leeds

: Headingley, Leeds Oval Invincibles : Kia Oval, London

: Kia Oval, London Southern Brave : Ageas Bowl, Southampton

: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Trent Rockets: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Trent Bridge, Nottingham Welsh Fire: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

How to buy tickets for The Hundred 2023

Once again, tickets for The Hundred are set to be sold in four ticket windows. The first window is for first-class county members who will be able to buy tickets from Tuesday 28 February. The second window will be the ‘re-buy’ window. Fans who purchased tickets in either of the past two editions will be able to buy tickets from Wednesday 1 March.

Window three is the Priority Access window. Fans must sign up to the Hundred website now and then be able to buy tickets from Wednesday 5 April. The general sale will then take place from Thursday 20 April. Go to The Hundred website to sign up for priority access and more ticket information.

What is The Hundred schedule 2023?

Here is the full schedule for The Hundred 2023 with the time of women’s matches first, followed by the men’s. All times will be BST.

Tuesday 1 August: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, 3pm and 6.30pm

Wednesday 2 August: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, 11.30am and 3pm

Wednesday 2 August: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, 3pm and 6.30pm

Thursday 3 August: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, 3pm and 6.30pm

Friday 4 August: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire 3pm and 6.30pm

Saturday 5 August: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, 11am and 2.30pm

Saturday 5 August: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, 2.30pm and 6pm

Sunday 6 August: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, 11am and 2.30pm

Sunday 6 August: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, 2.30 and 6pm

Monday 7 August: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, 3pm and 6.30pm

Tuesday 8 August: London Spirit vs Southern Brave, 3pm and 6.30pm

Wednesday 9 August: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, 11.30am and 3pm

Wednesday 9 August: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, 3pm and 6.30pm

Thursday 10 August: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, 3pm and 6.30pm

Friday 11 August: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, 3pm and 6.30pm

Saturday 12 August: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, 11am and 2.30pm

Saturday 12 August: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, 2.30pm and 6pm

Sunday 13 August: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, 11am and 2.30pm

Sunday 13 August: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, 2.30pm and 6pm

Monday 14 August: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, 3pm and 6.30pm

Tuesday 15 August: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, 3pm and 6.30pm

Wednesday 16 August: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, 3pm and 6.30pm

Thursday 17 August: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, 3pm and 6.30pm

Friday 18 August: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, 3pm and 6.30pm

Saturday 19 August: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, 11am and 2.30pm

Saturday 19 August: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, 2.30pm and 6pm

Sunday 20 August: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, 11am and 2.30pm

Sunday 20 August: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, 2.30pm and 6pm

Monday 21 August: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, 3pm and 6.30pm

Tuesday 22 August: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, 3pm and 6.30pm

Wednesday 23 August: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, 3pm and 6.30pm

Thursday 24 August: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, 3pm and 6.30pm

When is The Hundred 2023 final?

There will once again be the Eliminator which will be played between the second and third team while the team that comes top will head straight into the final.