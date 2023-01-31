South Africa have won the ODI cricket series but there is still one match left as Jos Buttler will hope to secure necessary win

South Africa will hope to sweep up a series white-wash when they take on England for the third and final ODI tomorrow. England’s bowlers have struggled on the South African pitches and were unable to defend 342 as the Proteas captain Temba Bavuma scored a century to give his side the 2-0 lead in the series.

Jos Buttler hit an impressive unbeaten 92 off 82 balls while Harry Brook scored 80 in his second 50-over match for his country. However, this was not enough, despite a useful 45-ball 51 from Moeen Ali as well, and England have now suffered their fifth straight ODI loss with only months to go before the one day World Cup in India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bavuma was joined on the scoreboard by David Miller (58); Rassie van der Dussen (38) and Aiden Markram (49) and while nothing should detract from the skill of the South African team, England fans will fear that the World Cup scheduled to start in just nine months time is not giving this ODI squad enough time. However, Buttler will hope to quell fans’ fears with a win in tomorrow’s final ODI.

Temba Bavuma celebrates his century at Mangaung Oval

The white-ball will then enjoy a month off before returning to action against Bangladesh in March for an ODI and T20 series. In the meantime, England’s Test squad will prepare for their two match series against New Zealand at the end of February.

Here is all you need to know about the third and final ODI between England and South Africa...

Advertisement

When is the third South Africa vs England ODI

The third and final ODI will take place tomorrow, Wednesday 1 February 2023, and the match is scheduled to start at 11pm GMT (1pm local time). This fixture will take place at the Diamond Oval in Northern Cape, South Africa and it has a capacity of 11,000.

Advertisement

It is the home of both the VKB Knights in the Sunfoil Series and Northern Cape, in the CSA Provincial competitions. England have only played one match at this ground. It was an ODI against Zimbabwe which was played in 2000 and England won by eight wickets.

How to watch the third South Africa vs England ODI

Advertisement

Sky Sports will have all of the action from the third and final ODI between South Africa and England. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket will both show coverage of the 50-over match and NowTV will also offer access to the Sky Sport channels.

Subscription for Sky Sports starts at £46/month while NowTV offer daily passes for £11.98/day. The BBC will also have their live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra for those unable to watch the action on TV.

Squads

Advertisement

Advertisement

England: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes