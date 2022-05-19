Jofra Archer will wait until 2023 to return to the IPL after hoping for domestic return this summer

England’s fastest bowler Jofra Archer has been out of action for over a year, with his absence strongly felt in the England camp.

Fans of the Barbados-born English quick will have to wait even longer for his return than previously thought. It was hoped Archer would return to cricket in the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians but a recent injury development has now ruled the Sussex paceman out of action for the remainder of the season.

The tournament begins this weekend and is set to run until the end of May, with two new teams added to the schedule: the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

The former Hobart Hurricanes man is now the second Englishman to have pulled out of the tournament, with Jason Roy recently announcing his short break away from the game.

Archer first played for England in May 2019, making his ODI debut against Ireland and went on to become England’s leading wicket-taker at the 2019 ODI World Cup.

He was entrusted with the task of bowling the Super Over in England’s nail-biting final victory against New Zealand.

Later that summer, Archer went on to make his Test debut for England when they took on Australia in the 2019 Ashes series.

In the third Test, Archer took his first ever five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of six for 45.

The 90mph+ bowler has since played 13 Tests and taken 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. His last outing for England came in February 2021 during their tour of India, before he suffered a serious injury to his elbow which has ruled him out ever since.

So what is the latest with Jofra Archer’s injury and IPL contract?

When will Jofra Archer return?

It had been hoped that Archer would return to domestic and potentially international cricket this summer.

Archer training in 2022

He has undergone two surgeries on his elbow but the England and Wales Cricket Board recently announced that the 90mph+ bowler has suffered yet another set back.

A statement has said: “After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

“No timeframe has been set for his return. A management plan will be determined following further specialist opinion over the coming days.”

Why did Mumbai Indians pick Jofra Archer?

The IPL chief operating officer said ahead of the IPL players’ auction: “The ECB has registered Jofra Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022.”

Archer was initially put in the auction as one of the most expensive players on the circuit and the Mumbai Indians have deemed the pace bowler worth the gamble, signing him up for 2023 and 2024 at a cost of around £800,000.

Archer celebrating first five wicket haul in 2019

When Archer does return to the drama of the IPL, he is set to form a bowling partnership with Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah - with a partnership like this looming, the other franchises may well hope Archer’s recovery is not imminent.

Former West Indian bowler, Archer, last played in the IPL in 2020 and won the Most Valuable Player award, despite his former team, the Rajasthan Royals, finishing bottom.

In 23 innings, Archer has taken 46 wickets at an average of 21.33 and has best figures of 3/15.

When does the IPL begin?

The IPL began on Saturday 26 March, with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

With only a few more matches left in the group stage, it is currently the new teams - Gujurat Titans and Lucknow SuperGiants - who lead the way with CSK and MI sitting at the bottom of the league.

The tournament is available to watch on Sky Sports .

