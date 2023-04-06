Newcastle are aiming to qualify for the Champions League under manager Eddie Howe

Craig Bellamy of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the UEFA Champions League First Phase Group E match against Feyenoord. (Getty Images)

Newcastle United have enjoyed an incredible rise in the last 18 months and they currently find themselves in contention for a place in Europe next season. Newcastle are a much improved side under the management of Eddie Howe and they look like a completely different team from the one that was fighting relegation at the start of last season.

The likes of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Pope are among the standout signings for the Toon army as they bid to return to the top four of English football. But when did Newcastle last play in the Champions League and how have they previously fared in Europe’s elite competition? Here is everything you need to know.

When did Newcastle last play in Europe?

Newcastle United were last involved in a European competition in 2013 when they competed in the Europa League. The Magpies were the surprise packages of the 2011/12 season and they secured a place in the Europa League after a fifth place finish.

The likes of Demba Ba, Yohan Cabaye and Papiss Cisse were amongst the star performers in the 2011/12 campaign and many of Newcastle’s signings were spotted by chief scout Graham Carr, father of the comedian Alan Carr.

Yohan Cabaye helped Newcastle reach the quarter-final of the Europa League. (Getty Images)

Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew was rewarded with the manager of the season award in 2012 for his efforts and he went on to lead the Magpies to a place in the quarter-final of the Europa League in 2012/13 - beating the likes of Anzhi Makhachkala, Metalist Kharkiv and Bordeaux before falling short against Benfica. Newcastle struggled with squad depth during their spell in Europe and they narrowly avoided relegation in 2012/13 and finished in 16th.

When did Newcastle last compete in the Champions League?

Newcastle fans have to go back 20 years for their last appearance in the Champions League and it came during the 2002/03 campaign under manager Bobby Robson. The Magpies had a talented team at the time which featured young talents such as Craig Bellamy, Kieron Dyer, Laurent Robert and Jermaine Jenas, alongside experienced names such as Alan Shearer, Gary Speed and Nolberto Solano.

Newcastle were drawn in a challenging group which featured Juventus, Dynamo Kiev and Feyenoord. Robson’s side began their European adventure in poor fashion by losing their opening three games - but they remarkably turned it around by winning their next three. Becoming the first side to ever progress from the group after such a poor start.

The Magpies were ultimately eliminated in the second group stage of the competition and they finished third in a four team group behind Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Have Newcastle United ever lifted a European title?