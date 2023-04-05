Alexander Mitrovic is set to miss eight of Fulham’s remaining 10 games

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an eight-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh. (Getty Images)

Fulham striker Alexander Mitrovic has been handed one of the longest suspensions in Premier League history. The Serbian has been handed a lengthy eight-game Premier League ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh during his side’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United on 19 March.

The Serbian international initially received a standard three-game ban for the incident but this has been extended by a further four games due to a combination of violent conduct and “improper, abusive and threatening” language towards the referee.

Mitrovic’s suspension from football also came with a £75,000 fine for the player and a further £40,000 penalty was issued towards Fulham for failing to control their players. Mitrovic has been one of Fulham’s stand out performers this season after scoring 11 top-flight goals and his absence will come as a heavy blow to the London club’s hope of qualifying for European football.

But what is the longest suspension in Premier League history and where does Alexander Mitrovic’s suspension rank alongside the likes of Eric Cantona and Luis Suarez? Here we take a look back at the top 10 longest bans in the Premier League era.

What is the longest suspension in Premier League history?

10. Ben Thatcher: Manchester City - 8 matches, September 2006

Ben Thatcher recieved an eight match ban for Manchester City in September 2006. (Getty Images)

Ben Thatcher was a member of the Manchester City team during the 2006/07 campaign at a time when the Citizens were battling to survive in the Premier League. Thatcher made the headlines when he elbowed Portsmouth midfielder Pedro Mendes during a hard fought 0-0 draw.

Mendes played no further part in the game after the incident and he was stretchered off the pitch after lengthy treatment. Thatcher remarkably escaped with just a yellow card for the incident on the day, but a further inquest from the FA led to an eight-game ban, while Man City also fined the player six weeks wages.

9. Luis Suarez: Liverpool - 8 matches, December 2011

Luis Suarez was accused of racially abusing opponent Patrice Evra. (Getty Images)

Luis Suarez has the unwanted distinction of being the only player to make this list twice and both of his two length suspensions came within a period of 18 months. The Uruguayan striker was known for his brilliant goal scoring ability at Liverpool but he was never far from controversy.

Suarez received an eight game suspension after a 1-1 draw against rivals Manchester United in September 2011 when he was accused of racially abusing opponent Patrice Evra. Suarez pledged his innocence but the FA went on to hand him an eight-match ban in December after a seven day hearing.

Liverpool, who were managed by Kenny Dalglish at the time, added fuel to the fire by wearing t-shirts in support of Suarez in the following game against Wigan. Since then Evra has revealed that Liverpool apologised to him for the incident and former vice-captain Jamie Carragher admitted that the club handled the situation badly.

8. David Prutton: Southampton - 10 matches, March 2005

David Prutton of Southampton pushes the referee Alan Wiley. (Getty Images)

David Prutton, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, received a 10-game ban for violent conduct towards a referee. The former Southampton man was sent off for a second yellow card against Arsenal after a mistimed challenge on midfielder Robert Pires.

Prutton, protesting his innocence went on to push referee Alan Wiley more than once and he was eventually handed a 10-game ban and a £6,000 fine. The incident proved costly for Southampton in their battle to avoid the drop and Prutton only featured one more time before the end of the campaign as Harry Redknapp’s side were relegated from the top-flight.

7. Luis Suarez - Liverpool - 10 matches, April 2013

Luis Suarez was suspended for biting Branislav Ivanovic. (Getty Images)

Luis Suarez’s time at Anfield was dominated by controversy and he received the second lengthy suspension of his Premier League career in April 2013 after biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic on the arm. The incident was not noticed by officials during the game and the Uruguayan forward added fuel to the fire by scoring a crucial last gasp equaliser during his side’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Suarez was later handed a 10-match Premier League ban for the incident which ruled him out for the remainder of the season. The incident was the second of three biting incidents in Suarez’s career - he was also punished for biting an opponent during his time at Ajax in 2010 while he famously bit Georgio Chiellini as well during the group stage of the 2014 World Cup.

6. Paolo Di Canio - Sheffield Wednesday - 11 games, September 1998

Paulo DiCanio played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham United during the 1990s. (Getty Images)

Paolo Di Canio is the most famous example of a footballer having an altercation with a Premier League referee. The Italian forward reacted angrily when he was sent off during a game against Arsenal and he was sent off the pitch for pushing referee Paul Alcock to the ground.

The incident proved to be his final moment in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt and he joined West Ham United after his 11 match ban.

5. Joey Barton - QPR - 12 games, May 2012

Joey Barton was sent off against Manchester City on the final day of the 2011/12 season. (Getty Images)

Manchester City’s final game of the season against QPR is one of the most memorable matches in Premier League history and it is best remembered for the iconic title winning goal by Sergio Aguero in the dying moments of the game. However, the game was also dominated by controversy with Joey Barton receiving a lengthy ban for his actions.

The former Man City man was sent off against his former club for elbowing forward Carlos Tevez in the head. Barton lost his temper and proceeded to kick Sergio Aguero in the leg whilst also attempting to headbutt Vincent Kompany.

Barton also had to be separated from squaring up to opponent Mario Balotelli as he left the field. Barton received a 12-match ban for the incident and was fined £75,000 by the FA. The midfielder was also fined six weeks’ wages and he spent the following season on loan in Ligue 1 with Marseille.

4. Adrian Mutu - Chelsea - 7 months, November 2004

Adrian Mutu was released by Chelsea in 2004. (Getty Images)

Adrian Mutu was a £16 million signing from Parma who was tipped to play a big role in Chelsea’s future. Mutu was released from his contract at Chelsea in November 2004, mid-way through his second season, after he failed a drugs test, testing positive for cocaine.

Mutu was handed a seven match ban for the incident and the FA also fined the Romanian forward £20,000. The forward went on to play for a series of Italian sides including Juventus, Fiorentina and Cesena. He is now the manager of Romanian side FC Rapid București.

3. Rio Ferdinand - Manchester United - 8 months, January 2004

Rio Ferdinand was banned from football for eight months in 2004. (Getty Images)

Rio Ferdinand is regarded as one of the best defenders in the history of the Premier League but he faced a huge setback in his career in January 2004 when he failed to turn up to a drugs test.

The central defender is believed to have left training whilst forgetting that he had a drugs test to attend. Ferdinand later undertook the test and passed but the FA showed no forgiveness and he was handed an eight month suspension, missing the rest of the season and that summer’s European Championships in 2004.

2. Mark Bosnich - Chelsea - 9 months, December 2002

Mark Bosnich played for the likes of Aston Villa, Man United and Chelsea. (Getty Images)

Mark Bosnich is an Australian goalkeeper who played for the likes of Aston Villa and Manchester United before signing for Chelsea in 2001. However, his time at Chelsea was cut short and he was sacked by the club in 2002 after testing positive for cocaine.

The Australian goalkeeper would not play professionally again until 2008 when he signed for Central Coast Mariners in the A league.

1. Eric Cantona - Manchester United - 9 months, January 1995

Eric Cantona holds the record for the longest ban in Premier League history. (Getty Images)

One of the most controversial moments in Premier League history took place in January 1995 when title chasers Manchester United took on Crystal Palace. Man United were trailing the game at the time and matters got worse when starman Eric Cantona was sent off for a foul on Richard Shaw.