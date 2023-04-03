Graham Potter was sacked after just seven months at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are currently searching for their third permanent manager of the season after the sacking of Graham Potter. Potter was sacked by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after less than seven months in the role and he took charge of the Blues for a final time during a crushing 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

The former Brighton manager leaves Chelsea 11th in the Premier League table - 12 points outside the Champions League places, despite spending a record-breaking £550 million on new recruits this season. Potter won just 12 of his 31 games in all competitions and managed an average points tally of 1.27 points per game - which is the joint lowest points tally in the Premier League era for any Chelsea boss alongside Glen Hoddle.

Chelsea are now on the hunt for a new manager to turn their season around ahead of their upcoming Champions League tie against holders Real Madrid. But who is the favourite to succeed Potter in the Chelsea hotseat? Here is everything you need to know.

Chelsea next manager odds

Julian Nagelsmann - 1/3

Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with Tottenham and Chelsea since leaving Bayern Munich. (Getty Images)

Julian Nagelsmann is the early favourite to succeed Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge. The German manager has been heavily linked with a host of Premier League clubs since leaving Bayern Munich in March.

Nagelsmann is widely regarded by many football experts as one of the best young managers in the world and he has enjoyed success in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and 1899 Hoffenheim. His teams typically play a high pressing style of football which is heavily influenced by Ralf Ragnick and he is also known for playing with attacking wing backs which could benefit the likes of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

The 35-year-old lifted the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich last season but he was surprisingly replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Bruno Saltor - 9/2

Bruno Saltor has been linked with the vacant Chelsea job. (Getty Images)

Former Brighton right back Bruno Saltor has emerged as a contender for the vacant managerial role at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard worked as a coach alongside Graham Potter at both Brighton and Chelsea and he is currently working as the interim boss while the club searches for a new manager.

Saltor has no previous experience of management and he is best known for his seven-year stint as a player at Brighton from 2012 to 2019.

Brendan Rodgers - 6/1

Brendan Rodgers guided Leicester to their first ever FA Cup triumph. (Getty Images)

Former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was sacked on the same day as Graham Potter but he has already been linked with a shock return to Premier League management. Rodgers briefly worked as reserve team manager at Chelsea between 2006 and 2008 during the tenure of Jose Mourinho.

He has since gone on to manage the likes of Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, Celtic and most recently Leicester City. Rodgers enjoyed great success during his time at Celtic - lifting two SPL titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups. He also guided Leicester City to their first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.

Luis Enrique - 14/1

Luis Enrique guided Barcelona to Champions League glory in 2015. (Getty Images)

Former Spain manager Luis Enrique has been linked with a return to club football with Chelsea. Enrique is best known for his success at Barcelona where he lifted two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey titles and the Champions League.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona footballer has been out of management since December 2022 and he stepped down as manager of Spain after a disappointing exit to Morocco in the Qatar World Cup. Enrique is known for playing an attacking style of football which is reliant on quick and direct transitions from defence to attack. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed Enrique as one of the best counter-attacking managers in world football.

Mauricio Pochettino - 14/1

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Chelsea job. (Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino is amongst the contenders to succeed Graham Potter at Chelsea, according to the bookmakers. The Argentinian manager is best known for successful spells in the Premier League with Southampton and Tottenham and he is known for playing with an aggressive pressing style of football.

Pochettino led Tottenham to their highest ever Premier League finish on two occasions, whilst also leading the London club to their first ever Champions League final where they would eventually finish runners-up. Pochettino has been out of football since leaving PSG last summer. During his 18 month stint with the French giants he lifted one Ligue 1 title and one Coupe de France.

Who else is on the list?

A host of big name managers have been linked with the vacant role at Chelsea including names such as Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone. Roma manager Jose Mourinho won the league title in two separate spells as Chelsea manager and he has remarkably been tipped to return to the club for a third spell.

Here is a list of all the top 10 contenders for the Chelsea job, according to the bookmakers at Sky Bet. (odds correct as of 3 April 2023)