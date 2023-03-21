Antonio Conte looks set to be sacked at Tottenham Hotspur with former boss Mauricio Pochettino set to take over

Despite having a 3-1 lead throughout most of the game, Tottenham Hotspur drew 3-3 with bottom of the league Southampton on Saturday and Antonio Conte’s future as manager is now hanging by a thread. The North London club have reportedly begun to check the market for a new manager amid concerns that many of the players are no longer behind the Italian head coach.

It appears highly improbable that Conte, 53, will be invited to sign a new contract with the club when his current contract expires this summer. Spurs currently sit fourth in the league but Newcastle are closing the gap and there are just two points between the two sides with two matches in hand for the Magpies.

Daniel Levy held a video call on Monday with key aides to discuss moving forward as well as the collateral damage from his manager’s recent outburst which included Conte saying how the club “don’t play for something important.” There are now several serious contenders for who is likely to take over Conte’s role but at this stage of the season, Ryan Mason - who is on Conte’s coaching staff - could well act as an interim caretaker manager until June comes around.

Here are the latest odds...

Mauricio Pochettino 5/1

The 51-year-old Argentinian manager could return to North London following his previous stint at the club from 2014-2019. He had a 54.27 win percentage but was sacked with the side placed 14th in the Premier League table in November 2019.

He has since managed Paris Saint-Germain, replacing Thomas Tuchel in January 2021, and won the Trophee des Champions, Coupe de France and Ligue 1 title. The Argentinian parted ways with the club in July 2022 and has since been out of work. He has been described as a ‘world-class’ manager and has reportedly told Tottenham he would be keen to make a return at the start of the season but this could depend on whether the club’s hierarchy are convinced.

Luis Enrique applauds Spanish fans following World Cup knockout

Luis Enrique 14/1

Luis Enrique is currently another out-of-work manager who previously managed the Spanish national team. During his three years with the national side, he led the club to the Euros 2020 semi-finals as well as the 2022 World Cup round of 16. However, following Spain’s 3-0 shootout defeat to Morocco, he stepped down from his position.

Enrique has been one of the most renowned and successful managers of his generation, known for his incisive and direct football with quick transitions from defense to attack. During his three years at Barcelona, he enjoyed a win percentage of 76.24 and has an overall win percentage of 58.76 from his time at Barcelona B, Roma, Celta, Barcelona and Spain.

Oliver Glasner 6/1

Tottenham have reportedly contacted the Austrian Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner. Frankfurt faced Spurs in the Champions League earlier this season, with Tottenham winning 3-2 and drawing 0-0 with the German club. The Bundesliga side currently sit sixth in the table and are in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Glasner recently guided his side to success in the Europa League with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the final. The Austrian’s contract expires in 2024, leaving the door open for Spurs to potentially buyout his contract but the North London side could well face competition from European heavyweights Real Madrid as well as fellow Londoners Chelsea who are keeping tabs in case they opt to replace Graham Potter shortly.

The Austrian 48-year-old, who spent all but one year of his playing career at Ried, has managed SV Ried, LASK, VfL Wolsfburg and Frankfurt. He is sittin on an overall win percentage of 49.19 and his Europea League trophy is the only one in his career.

Who else is on the list?

While Ryan Mason is bookies’ favourite to take over in the interim, much like he did when Jose Mourinho lost his job at the Lilywhites, here are the other top candidates according to SkyBet who could well replace Antonio Conte: