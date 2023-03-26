Jules Breach will lead Channel 4’s coverage of England’s Euro 2024 qualfying campaign

Channel 4 will be bringing all the coverage of England’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The broadcaster will show everyone of the Three Lions qualifier games for the tournament in Germany as well as two friendly matches this year. Gareth Southgate’s men got off to the perfect start after beating Italy 2-1 in Naples.

Harry Kane and co will be back in action on Sunday (26 March) as they face Ukraine and look to make it six points from six. The last time the two teams met was in the quarter final at Euro 2020 as England ran out 4-0 winners.

Channel 4 have announced their pundits, commentators and lead presenter for coverage of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The broadcaster has the rights to show two games next year as well.

Who is the presenter for England games on Channel 4?

Jules Breach is leading the presenting line-up for the Euro 2024 qualifier games on Channel 4. She is a broadcast journalist who has presented on the likes of BT Sport, ITV, Premier League Productions and Channel 4.

Breach is the host of BT Sport Score on every Saturday, alongside Darrell Currie. She also features as a presenter on BT’s coverage of Europa League and Champions League.

The last few seasons have seen Jules present worldwide coverage for Premier League Productions - presenting three shows for the global audience - these are Football Fanzone, Premier League Today a weekly round-up show and The Weekend Preview show every Friday. Since the 2020/21 Season, she has hosted for American network CBS – including presenting and reporting at Champions League games along with hosting The Champions Club - covering the highlights, goals and best bits from each game, alongside an impressive list of guests.

Away from football, Jules can also be seen presenting Women’s Cricket coverage for BT Sport, with her role leading the presentation team for the Women’s Ashes series in January 2022.

Kelly Somers will be reporting from pitch side during the Ukraine game.

BT Sport presenter and Football Ramble host Jules Breach has been impressed by Brighton's fine start to the new Premier League season

Who are the pundits?

Former England stars Steven Gerrard, Jill Scott and Joe Cole will join Jules Breach as pundits on Sunday. Scott, who won the Euros last summer and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, will be a fixture of Channel 4’s coverage of England’s qualifying campaign.

Joe Cole, made 56 appearances for England and was part of the squads for the 2004 Euros as well as 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, will also be a permanent feature on Channel 4’s coverage. Former England captain Gerrard will team up with Scott and Cole for England’s opening two matches.

Speaking prior to England’s game against Italy, Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said: “This will be England’s first match since the devastating defeat against France and they’ll face an Italy side with a point to prove having missed out on the World Cup. It’s a crucial opening match and I’m thrilled viewers will have the insight of Steven Gerrard, Jill Scott and Joe Cole who all know exactly the kind of pressure Harry Kane and the team will be under.”

Who are the commentators?

Steve Bower will provide the commentary - he was joined by Dion Dublin for the Italy game on Thursday (23 March). Bower is recognisable as one of the main voices on BBC’s Match of the Day featuring in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 world cups.

He can also be heard on BT Sport covering the Europa League, Serie A, and the Bundesliga, NBCSN covering the Premier League in the US, and ESPN covering international matches. Bower is the lead presenter on world feed Premier League Productions and presents Premier League football for Amazon Prime Video UK.

