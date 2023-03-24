Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink joins England in his first role since leaving Burton Albion in September 2022

Former Premier League striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is the latest addition to Gareth Southgate and England’s coaching staff as they bid to qualify for Euro 2024.

Hasselbaink has been out of football since resigning from his role as Burton Albion manager back in September 2022. The Dutchman has been hired to replace former Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell whose contract expired after the World Cup in Qatar.

Southgate is currently taking charge of his fourth qualification campaign as England manager and he is hoping to lead the Three Lions to their first piece of silverware since their solitary World Cup title back in 1966.

But who is behind Southgate’s coaching team ahead of Euro 2024 and how long have they been involved in the England set up? Here is everything you need to know.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: Coach - joined March 2023

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has had two spells in charge of Burton Albion as manager. (Getty Images)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is the newest member of Gareth Southgate’s coaching team and he was seen taking his first training session with the England players in the build up to their qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Hasselbaink is a former Premier League striker who scored 127 Premier League goals in 288 games during spells with Leeds, Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic. The Dutchman was a prolific goalscorer during his career and he was awarded the golden boot in both the 1998/99 and 2000/01 seasons.

Hasselbaink has managed the likes of Burton Albion, QPR and Northampton Town since his retirement. His best achievement as a manager is guiding Burton Albion to the League 2 title in 2014/15.

Steve Holland: Assistant manager - joined August 2013

Steve Holland has worked alongside Gareth Southgate for 10 years. (Getty Images)

Steve Holland has been a part of the England setup since 2013 and he was originally appointed to join Gareth Southgate as the assistant manager to England’s under-21 squad.

Holland worked alongside Southgate for three years with the under-21 team before becoming the assistant manager of the senior team in 2016. Holland had a brief stint as manager of Crewe Alexander in 2007/08 but he has mainly worked at Chelsea as a coach.

Holland was reserve team coach at Chelsea from 2009-11 and assistant manager for The Blues from 2011-2017 - working alongside the likes of Roberto Di Matteo, Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink and Antonio Conte.

Paul Nevin: Coach - joined August 2021

Paul Nevin has worked as a coach at Brighton and West Ham. (Getty Images)

Paul Nevin rejoined the England coaching staff in 2021 and replaced Newcastle coach Graeme Jones, who briefly worked with the England team during Euro 2020.

Nevin had a brief career in football as a forward for Yeovil but he retired from football to go into coaching during the 1990s. Nevin first joined England as part of a Elite Coach placement programme and he worked with the Three Lions from October 2018 until the end of the 2019 UEFA Nations League campaign.

Nevin was brought back in August 2021 after impressing Southgate during his initial placement period. Nevin has had spells at Norwich City and Brighton Hove Albion and he is now a part of the West Ham coaching staff alongside his England duties.

Martyn Margetson - Goalkeeper coach - joined July 2016

Martyn Margetson has worked closely with England’s goalkeeepers since 2016. (Getty Images)

Martyn Margetson is the goalkeeping coach of England and he works closely with the likes of Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale.

Margetson was a goalkeeper in the Premier League for Manchester City who later went on to play for Southend United and Huddersfield Town in the 1990s. He ended his career in 2007 after a five year spell at Cardiff City.

Since retiring Margetson has worked as a goalkeeping coach for a variety of different clubs including West Ham United, Cardiff City, Crystal Palace and Swansea City.

He joined the England staff with Sam Allardyce in July 2016 and remained with the national team after his departure.

Lee Carsley - England under 21 manager - joined September 2020

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley is now manager of England’s under 21 team. (Getty Images)

Former Everton, Derby and Blackburn midfielder Lee Carsley is currently in charge of England’s under 21 team. Carsley was a tenacious defensive midfielder as a player and he represented Republic of Ireland on 40 occasions at international level.

Carsley retired from football in 2011 and he had brief spells as manager of Brentford and Birmingham City before joining the England set up as manager of the under-20 team. The former midfielder had just one year with England’s under 20 team before replacing Aidy Bothroyd as manager of the under 21 team.