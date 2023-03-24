England started their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Italy thanks to Harry Kane’s record breaking penalty

Harry Kane cemented his status as an England great by becoming the country’s all time leading goalscorer. Kane secured his place at the top of the scoring charts with a match winning penalty against reigning European champions Italy in a qualifier for Euro 2024.

The Tottenham star has scored a total of 54 goals for the Three Lions in all competitions, surpassing the record of 53 which was previously set by former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney. Kane has had a number of highs and lows for England since making his international debut against Lithuania back in March 2015.

But how many penalties has Harry Kane scored for England over the course of his career and how does his success rate from the spot compare to other England strikers such as Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer? Here is everything you need to know.

How many penalties has Harry Kane scored for England?

Harry Kane has scored 54 goals for England in all competitions and 18 of those strikes have come directly from the penalty spot, if you exclude those taken in penalty shootout. This means that one third of Kane’s goals for England have been penalties.

Who has scored the most penalties for England?

Harry Kane is top of the goalscoring charts for his country - and he has also scored more penalties than any other England player. Kane has double the amount of goals from penalties than Frank Lampard who was previously the record holder with nine penalties for the Three Lions.

Harry Kane scored the match winning penalty against European champions Italy. (Getty Images)

Kane moved above Lampard by scoring his 10th international penalty in a World Cup qualifier against Poland back in March 2021. That goal from the penalty spot also made Kane just the third player in history to score on all seven days of the week while representing England, following in the footsteps of Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney.

What is Harry Kane’s success rate from the penalty spot?

Harry Kane has written his name into the history books with his match winning penalty against Italy, but he is still recovering from his costly missed penalty against France in the quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup.

Kane equalled Wayne Rooney’s record from the penalty spot earlier in that game by scoring against Hugo Lloris in the 54th minute. However, he faced a second crucial penalty late in the game to keep England in the tournament but he uncharacteristically blazed his penalty over the crossbar.

Kane’s penalty miss against France was his fourth miss from the spot in an England shirt.

Overall Kane has scored 18 out of his 22 penalty attempts and his other three misses came against Turkey (2016), Kosovo (2019) and Denmark during the semi-final of Euro 2020 - although he did score the follow-up attempt to guide England to a first ever European Championship final.

Kane has a success rate of 82% for England from the penalty spot which is slightly lower than the 88% record he has for Tottenham in the Premier League. For comparison the 29-year-old has scored 30 of his 34 penalties for Tottenham.

Which England player has the best success rate from the penalty spot?

Harry Kane is England’s record goalscorer from the penalty spot and he tops an illustrious list which features clinical finishers such as Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker.

Kane has scored the most penalties, missed the most penalties and also taken the most penalties of any player in England history.

Wayne Rooney has the best conversion rate from the penalty spot, when looking specifically at players who have taken a minimum of five penalties for England.

Wayne Rooney scored all seven of his penalties for England. (Getty Images)

The former Manchester United and Everton forward has successfully converted all seven of his spot kicks for the Three Lions. He is followed by Ron Flowers who scored all six of his penalties for England.

Alan Shearer has the third best conversion rate from the penalty spot and he has scored six of his seven spot kicks for England over the course of his career, giving him a percentage of 86%.

Here are England’s top six goalscorers from the penalty spot: