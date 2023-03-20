England vs Italy previous results and past meetings ahead of Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium

Gareth Southgate is leading England into a fourth successive qualification campaign as manager, with the focus now set on reaching Euro 2024 in Germany.

The Three Lions have been paired with Italy in their group in a fixture which pits the two finalists of Euro 2020 final together for yet another showdown.

England suffered the heartbreaking setback of a penalty shootout loss in the final 20 months ago and they are now targeting revenge to get their qualification campaign up and running.

Roberto Mancini’s side have had a favourable record against England in recent years but when did England last beat Italy in a competitive game of football?

Here’s a look back at the last time England and Italy met, how many times they have faced one another and the last time the Three Lions came out on top , including at a major tournament.

How many times have England and Italy played each other?

The history books show that England and Italy have played each other on 30 occasions.

England have recorded eight wins from those past meetings, with nine draws and 13 losses for the Three Lions in all competitions.

England have never beaten Italy at a major tournament. (Getty Images)

The first recorded meeting between England and Italy was on 13 May 1933 when 50,000 spectators in Rome witnessed a 1-1 draw.

When did England and Italy last meet?

England and Italy came head to head last year at the San Siro in the penultimate fixture of the UEFA Nations League.

The Three Lions named a strong team for the encounter and started six of the same players that were used in the Euro 2020 final.

England struggled to find any real fluidity in the game and Italy ultimately ran out 1-0 winners after a stunning second half strike from striker Giacomo Raspadori.

The defeat led to England’s relegation from Group A of the Nations League, meanwhile Italy went on to finish top of the group with 11 points from six games - progressing to the semi-final stage of the competition in the process.

When did England last beat Italy?

England fans have to go back to 15 August 2012 for the last time the Three Lions recorded a win over Italy - their only victory from the past 11 meetings between the two proud nations.

Daniele De Rossi put the Azzurri ahead in the international friendly fixture at Stade de Suisse in Bern, Switzerland, before Phil Jagielka levelled and Jermain Defoe bagged the winner.

The game came just six weeks after Italy knocked England out of Euro 2012 on penalties.

When did England and Italy last meet at a major tournament?

The Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium between England and Italy is the last time the two nations played at a major tournament.

England got off to a dream start in the final with left back Luke Shaw bagging the opener after one minute and 56 seconds - the fastest ever goal in a Euro final and the fifth fastest in the history of the tournament.

Italy, who were unbeaten in 33 matches heading into the final, slowly edged their way back into the game and they were level in the 67th minute with Leonardo Bonnuci scoring an equaliser.

After a tense period of extra time, the game went to penalties with the Three Lions missing three of their five spot kicks. Marcus Rashford hit the post with his penalty and Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were both denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

When did England last beat Italy at a major tournament?

England have never beaten Italy at a major tournament - either at the Euros or the World Cup.

The first meeting between the nations at a major tournament came at Euro 1980, with Marco Tardelli scoring the only goal of the group stage game.

A third place play off at the 1990 World Cup went the way of home nation Italy, thanks to goals from Roberto Baggio and Salvatore Schillaci. David Platt briefly equalised on the night.

Then came the 2012 heartbreak in the Euros before another meeting just two years later at the World Cup which was also won by Italy.