England will take on Italy in the international break this weekend as their first UEFA Euros qualifier. How to watch on UK TV

England are set to travel to Italy later this week for their first Euro 2024 qualifying fixture. About 2,500 fans were expected to join them in Naples but the England faithful have been left stranded and furious after FA’s official travel partner cancelled their trip just days before the match.

The city is currently on high alert following the shocking scenes which took place in last week’s Europa League match between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt which involved the latter fans clashing with police. England’s fans have now been left struggling to find their own travel arrangements with only a few days to go.

As the England fans battle with Sportsworld in an attempt to make it for Thursday evening, Gareth Southgate’s men will have to quickly regroup following a busy weekend of Premier League and FA Cup action.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s upcoming match in Italy...

When is Italy vs England?

The two sides will meet on Thursday 23 March 2023 with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm GMT (8.45pm local time). Italy’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona will host the fixture. The stadium, which was previously known as Stadio San Paolo, is located in Naples and has a capacity for nearly 55,000 spectators.

There are currently no tickets left available for England fans wishing to purchase them. Wembley is also indicating that the return fixture, which will take place in October, is also completely sold out already.

England’s Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane in Qatar World Cup

How to watch Italy vs England

Across the UK, the match will be available to watch on Channel 4 with live streaming available through the All 4 app and website. Coverage of the match will start at 7pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off and highlights will then be made available following the final whistle.

For fans wishing to use All4, a free account will be needed in order to log in and watch the action on the app or website.

Italy vs England head-to-head

Italy and England have faced each other 30 times since 1933 with England winning on eight occasions and losing 13 times. They most recently played each other in a UEFA Nations League fixture back in September with Italy winning 1-0. England last beat the Italians in an international friendly back in August 2012.

Squads

While the playing XI is yet to be determined, Italy have called up three uncapped players to their squad for the upcoming fixtures - Wladimiro Falcone (Lecce), Alessandro Buongiorni (Torino) and Mateo Retegui from Atletico Tigre. This has brought up Roberto Mancini’s total number of players called up for Italy to 102.

Gareth Southgate has chosen not to call up Fikayo Tomori or Tammy Abraham to the England squad despite their both playing in Italy’s Serie A. Chelsea pair Ben Chilwell and Reece James are back in, however, following their recent injury struggles and they will join Marc Guehi and Ivan Toney who have been recalled.

Italy:

Goalkeepers : Gianluigi Donnarumma, Wladimiro Falcone, Alex Meret, Ivan Provedel

: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Wladimiro Falcone, Alex Meret, Ivan Provedel Defenders : Francesco Acerbi, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Buongiorno, Matteo Darmian, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Federico Dimarco, Alessio Romagnoli, Giorgio Scalvini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi

: Francesco Acerbi, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Buongiorno, Matteo Darmian, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Federico Dimarco, Alessio Romagnoli, Giorgio Scalvini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi Midfielders : Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, David Frattesi, Jorginho, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matteo Pessina, Sandro Tonali, Marco Verratti

: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, David Frattesi, Jorginho, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matteo Pessina, Sandro Tonali, Marco Verratti Forwards : Domenico Berardi, Federico Chiesa, Wilfried Gnonto, Vincenzo Grifo, Simone Pafundi, Matteo Politano, Mateo Retegui, Gianluca Scamacca

England: