Crystal Palace are searching for a new manager after sacking Patrick Vieira.

A statement from club chairman Steve Parish said: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt that a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining our Premier League status.”

The Eagles are currently on a 12-match winless run and they are yet to win a match in 2023. Crystal Palace sit 12th in the table but they are just three points above the relegation places after a huge dip in form.

Vieira is the ninth Premier League manager to lose his job this season and attention now turns to his successor in the dugout as Crystal Palace aim to survive in the top-flight. But who is the favourite to succeed Vieira in the Crystal Palace dugout?

Here is everything you need to know.

Crystal Palace next manager odds

Roy Hodgson - 11/10

Roy Hodgson has been linked with a return to Crystal Palace. (Getty Images)

Former Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has emerged as the shock favourite to become the next permanent manager of the club.

The 75-year-old has been in football management since 1976 and he has a wealth of experience over his career which has seen him manage the likes of Inter Milan, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, West Brom, Liverpool and the England national team.

Hodgson replaced Frank De Boer as Crystal Palace boss back in 2017 and he enjoyed a four year stint with the Seagulls and consolidated them as a mid-table team within the top-flight.

Hodgson retired from football in 2021 and handed the reins over to Patrick Vieira.

The veteran returned to management in January 2022 to take on the role of Watford manager but he failed to keep the club in the Premier League and left after a run of two wins from 18 games.

Paddy McCarthy - 5/1

Paddy McCarthy has been linked with the Crystal Palace role. He currently works as the club’s academy manager. (Getty Images)

Former Crystal Palace defender Paddy McCarthy has been linked with the vacant role at Selhurst Park. McCarthy joined The Seagulls in 2008 and spent eight years with the club before retiring in 2016.

The 39-year-old has never managed before in his career but he has been involved with the academy set up at Crystal Palace since his retirement seven years ago. McCarthy is currently in charge of the under 23 team at the club.

Jesse Marsch - 6/1

Jesse Marsch was sacked by Leeds United earlier this season. (Getty Images)

Jesse Marsch has been linked with a range of Premier League clubs since his departure from Leeds United in February including Southampton.

The 49-year-old succeeded Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds boss midway through last season and he successfully steered the club to survival on the last day of the season.

Marsch struggled to build on that record this season and he was sacked by Leeds after a run of four victories in their opening 20 games. The American manager has previously had spells with RB Leipzig in Germany and Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

During his time at Red Bull Salzburg he lifted two league titles and helped the club make successive Champions League group stage appearances for the first time in their history.

Marcelo Bielsa - 7/1

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been linked with a return to the Premier League. (Getty Images)

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been linked with a return to the Premier League and he is one of the leading contenders for the role at Crystal Palace, according to the bookmakers.

Bielsa has had a long and successful career in management and his tactics and coaching style have been described as a great influence for some of the games most successful managers including Pep Guardiola, Diego Simeone and Maurico Pochettino.

The Argentine manager remains an extremely popular figure among Leeds supporters even after his dismissal. During his time with Leeds, Bielsa won promotion to the Premier League in 2019/20 - ending a 16-year wait for top-flight football.

He followed that up by guiding them to a top half finish in the Premier League and was praised for his attacking style of play.

Bielsa has been out of management since February 2022 when he was sacked from Leeds for a poor run of form.

Ralph Hassenhuttl - 7/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked by Southampton earlier this season. (Getty Images)

Former Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl has also been linked with a return to the Premier League after his departure from The Saints earlier this year.

The Austrian manager spent a total of four years with Southampton and successfully steered the club away from the relegation places.

The 55-year-old was sacked in November last year after a poor start to the Premier League season. Hassenhuttl has previous experience with the likes of RB Leipzig and FC Ingolstadt 04 in Germany.

Who else has been linked with the role at Crystal Palace?

Former Newcastle and Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Crystal Palace. The Spainiard has been out of his management since leaving Everton in January last year. The likes of Lucien Favre and Frank Lampard have also been linked with the role.

Here is the full list of contenders according to Sky Bet (odds correct as of Friday 17 March)