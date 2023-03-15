Erling Haaland scored an impressive five goals as Manchester City beat RB Leipzig 7-0

Erling Haaland continued his sensational form by firing in an incredible five goals during Manchester City’s 7-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

The Norwegian striker was unstoppable in front of goal and his heroics have taken The Citizens a step closer to Champions League glory as they head into the quarter-final stage of the competition. Haaland has broken a series of records throughout the campaign both domestically and in Europe’s elite competition.

The 22-year-old has already become the first player in history to hit three consecutive Premier League hat-tricks and he is now the youngest footballer to ever reach 30 goals in Champions League history. Haaland is making a habit of rewriting the record books this season but what is the most goals in a single Champions League game and who currently holds the record?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the most goals scored by a player in a Champions League game?

Erling Haaland has further cemented his status as one of the world’s top strikers and he has equalled the record for most goals in a single Champions League game after his five-goal display against RB Leipzig.

Haaland registered a hat-trick in the first half to put Man City in the ascendancy and added a further two goals to put his side in cruise control.

Haaland looked set to break the all-time record but he was substituted off the field by manager Pep Guardiola in the 63rd minute, much to the disappointment of many Man City fans who wished to see Haaland record a double hat-trick.

Who else has scored five in a Champions League game?

Erling Haaland equals the all-tie record for goals in a Champions League game. (Sporting News// Graphic by Kim Mogg National World)

Only five players in history have ever managed to score five goals in a single game during the Champions League era and Erling Haaland is just the second player in history to record five goals in the knockout phase.

The last player to do so was Lionel Messi in 2012 - he was also managed by Pep Guardiola and his five goals also came against German opposition. Messi helped Barcelona to a 7-1 victory over Bayern Leverkusen in the round of 16 and all five of his goals were scored in open play.

Luiz Adriano was the most recent player to score five in a single game and he did so during the group-stage of the competition in 2014, he helped his Shakhtar Donetsk side to 7-0 victory against Bate Borisov.

Here is a full list of players to record five goals in a single game during the Champions League era:

What is the record win in a Champions League game?

Manchester City equalled the record for the most lopsided victory in the knockout phase of the Champions League with their 7-0 victory over RB Leipzig. Is the second time during the Pep Guardiola era that Manchester City have recorded a 7-0 victory after beating Schalke by the same scoreline in the round of 16 back in 2019.