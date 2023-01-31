Erling Haaland signed for Manchester City last summer for a fee of £51 million

Haaland has enjoyed a sensational debut campaign in England and he is dominating the race for the golden boot with an incredible 25 goals from 19 Premier League appearances.

The Norwegian forward is scoring goals at an unbelievable rate of 1.51 goals per game and he has already broken a series of goalscoring records in the process.

Haaland is the first player in history to hit three consecutive Premier League hat-tricks and he is also the fastest player in history to score three hat-tricks.

The 22-year-old has already surpassed last season’s top scorers Mohamed Salah and Son Heung Min who bagged an impressive 23 goals each last season.

At the pace Haaland is currently scoring, he could potentially shatter a series of records across Premier League and English football history.

But what is the all-time record for goals in a single season and is Haaland likely to break the record?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the all-time record for goals in a single Premier League season?

The Premier League was first founded in August 1992 and in the first three seasons the competition was made up of 22 teams that had broken away from The Football League.

This meant that teams played a total of 42 games in a season.

In 1995/96 the competition was reduced to 20 teams and teams now play a total of 38 games per season

Record for a 42-game season

Andy Cole: Newcastle United - 34 goals (1993/94)

Newcastle United were a newly promoted side heading into the 1993/94 campaign but manager Kevin Keegan was already setting his sights on a title push.

Keegan’s team was centered around a partnership of Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley and the pair combined to hit a total of 55 goals between them.

Cole scored the majority of those and he finished the season with a total of 34 goals from 40 appearances, guiding Newcastle to a third place finish in the process.

Alan Shearer: Blackburn Rovers - 34 goals (1994/95)

Newcastle born and bred, Shearer became a club legend during his time on Tyneside and is also the Premier League’s top goalscorer with 260 goals.

Alan Shearer is often remembered for his time at Newcastle United but his most prolific Premier League year actually came at Blackburn Rovers during the 1994/95 campaign.

Shearer struck up an immense partnership with Chris Sutton which proved a nightmare for Premier League defences to deal with. Shearer hit a total of 34 goals from 42 appearances to equal Andy Cole’s record. He also guided Blackburn to their first top-flight title since 1914.

Record for a 38 game season

The numbers set by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer have never been equaled since the league cut its numbers down to its current 20-team format. The current record-holder in a 38 game season is Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool - 32 goals (2017/18)

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring against Wolves in their first match

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah arrived at Liverpool from Roma and he was determined to prove himself in the Premier League after an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea.

Salah thrived in his first full season at Anfield and scored an impressive 32 goals from 36 games to win the first of his three Premier League Golden Boot awards.

Is Erling Haaland likely to break the Premier League record?

As it stands Erling Haaland is in pole position to eclipse both the 38-game record set by Mohamed Salah and the 42-game record set by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

Haaland has a total of 25 Premier League goals this season, meaning he needs to score 10 goals from 19 games to break the all-time record.

Haaland is currently scoring goals at a rate of 1.51 goals a game in the Premier League. If he continues at this rate then it is likely that he will hit close to 50 goals in a season.

However, this largely depends on Haaland’s injury record and Pep Guardiola’s team selection during the remainder of the campaign.

What is the most goals in an English top-flight season?

Erling Haaland is currently on track to break the all-time record for goals in a Premier League season but he will still have a long way to go if he is to break the all-time English record.