BBC announced that Gary Lineker would not be presenting the show this weekend following a row over his criticism of the Government

Match of the Day will have no presenter, pundits or its regular group of commentators tonight.

BBC announced on Friday (10 March) that Gary Lineker would not be presenting the show until an agreement could be made over his use of social media. The ex-England striker had earlier in the week compared the language in a Home Office video about asylum seekers to “1930s Germany” - sparking a backlash from Conservative politicians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his removal from Match of the Day, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer - both regular pundits on the programme - announced that they would not appear this weekend out of solidarity for Lineker. Six of the show’s regular commentators have also announced that they will be boycotting it this weekend.

In a statement, they said: “As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow night’s broadcast. We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish.

“However, in the circumstances, we do not feel it would be appropriate to take part in the programme.” It was shared on social media by Steve Wilson, Conor McNamara, Robyn Cowen and Steven Wyeth.

Here is what to expect from the BBC’s flagship football show this weekend:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why is Gary Lineker not presenting Match of the Day?

On Friday, the BBC announced said it had “decided” Lineker would take a break from presenting the highlights programme until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been reached. It comes after the ex-England striker became embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany on Twitter.

An online petition calling for Lineker to be reinstated in his post reached 100,000 signatures in under 10 hours.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker leaves his home in London on Friday before him being standing down was announced.

Who will present Match of the Day tonight?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BBC announced on Friday that the episode of MOTD on Saturday (11 March) would go ahead without a presenter or pundits following the boycott after Gary Lineker was removed from the show. The broadcaster said it would “focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry” saying it understood the position of its presenters.

The match commentary will also likely be supplied by World Feed as commentators have joined in the boycott this weekend. It has also been reported that managers and players in the Premier League are reluctant to take part in interviews with BBC as a result of the Lineker decision.

The PA news agency understands the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) will fully support any players who do not want to fulfil media duties with the BBC after Premier League matches in solidarity with Lineker and the other pundits – who are former England international players. A number of players contacted the PFA seeking advice, and the union has subsequently spoken to all Premier League clubs to establish a collective position.

What has the BBC said?

Announcing the decision regarding Lineker on Friday, a spokesperson for the BBC said the broadcaster had been “in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines”. They continued: “The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none. We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

Earlier, BBC director-general Tim Davie – who warned staff about their use of social media when he took on the role at the end of 2020 before guidelines on their use were updated – was asked by BBC News why Lineker had not been sacked. Mr Davie replied: “Well I think we always look to take proportionate action and that’s what we’ve done.”