John Motson enjoyed a 50-year career with Match of the Day which saw him commentate on many of football’s biggest events

Tributes are flooding in for popular sports commentator John Motson who has died aged 77.

Motson joined the BBC in 1968 and he went on to establish himself as one of the most well known commentators in the history of football. Motson was best known for his work on Match of the Day where he commentated on almost 2,500 televised matches.

Overall Motson covered many of the sport’s biggest events including 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals during an illustrious career spanning over five decades. Tributes quickly poured in for the beloved football mastermind after his death.

Here’s a sample...

Tributes to John Motson

Match of the Day host and former England striker Gary Lineker was one of the first to react to the death of iconic commentator John Motson. Lineker has hosted Match of the Day since 1999 and he worked with Motson for 19 years before his retirement in 2018.

Lineker described Motson as a quite brilliant commentator. He said: “Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll be very much missed. RIP Motty.”

John Motson recieves an award from Roy Hodgson. (Getty Images)

Match of the Day presenter Alan Shearer added: “RIP Motty. An Incredible career. The voice.”

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher described Motson as a legend of the game. He said: “An absolute legend of the game. So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss.”

Football commentator Clive Tyldesley described Motson as an idol for him as a teenager. The 68-year-old said: “ As a teenager I just wanted to be John Motson. Nobody else. Terribly sad.”

Sky Sports football reporter Geoff Shreeves praised Motson for his kindness when he first started out in the business. He said: “Very sad news that John Motson has passed away. He went out of his way to help me when I was first starting out in the business. A kind man who was always good company. My condolences to Anne and Freddy. R.I.P Motty.”