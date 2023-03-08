The Match of the Day host has come under fire from Tory MPs after condemning Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman’s new strategy to tackle the small boats crisis.

Gary Lineker will be “spoken to” by the BBC after he appeared to compare the UK government’s controversial new asylum policy to Nazi Germany.

Commenting on Suella Braverman’s latest video on Twitter, in which she unveiled the Home Office’s plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel, the Match of the Day host said the language being used was “not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 1930s”.

He has subsequently come under fire from Tory MPs, with several expressing their outrage at the comments and calling on the BBC to take action against the presenter. Meanwhile, Braverman has said she is “disappointed” by Lineker’s “unhelpful” comparison.

A BBC spokesperson has said that while the ex-footballer, as a freelance broadcaster, is not subject to the same social media guidance as other staff members, he will nevertheless be “spoken to” and “reminded of his responsibilities”.

In case you missed it, here’s everything Gary Lineker said about the government’s new crackdown on small boats crossings - as well as how Tory MPs and the BBC have reacted.

What did Gary Lineker say?

Initially, Lineker retweeted the recent video put out by Braverman, in which she outlines the government’s new ‘Illegal Migration Bill’. The presenter’s retweet was accompanied by the comment: “Good heavens, this is beyond awful.”

In the video, Braverman explains the government’s proposed new legislation, which would see migrants deemed to have arrived ‘illegally’ in the UK swiftly detained without bail or judicial review for 28 days. These migrants would subsequently be removed from the country “within weeks“ - never allowed to return to the UK.

When challenged by another Twitter user who claimed he was “out of order”, the presenter defended his comments, remarking: “There is no huge influx [of migrants]. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.”

He went on to say: “This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

It is not clear which language in particular Lineker was referring to, but Braverman’s video and accompanying caption included the words “enough is enough” and “we must stop the boats”.

Lineker later tweeted his support of another user’s verdict on the new asylum plan, who had commented on Braverman’s video: “They could ‘stop the boats’ tomorrow by opening processing centres in France but they don’t want to. They would rather have the optics and language of ‘invasion’ to enrage their flagging base.”

What has the reaction been?

While Lineker’s post on Twitter has been shared and ‘liked’ by tens of thousands of users, his commentary has been widely condemned by Tory MPs.

Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, told Times Radio that Lineker is “far out of step” with the public sentiment on small boat crossings. He continued: “My children are the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, and I think those sorts of words should not be thrown around lightly.”

The outspoken Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson echoed these sentiments, writing on Twitter: “To use the Nazi word in this context is disgusting and vile. The BBC should disassociate themselves from these types of comments and ask themselves the question ‘is this the type of comment they expect from their publicly funded presenters?’ Awful.”

Meanwhile, Craig Mackinlay, Tory MP for South Thanet, told the Telegraph that likening the government’s “robust yet fair new asylum policy,” which he said “will save lives” in the Channel, with “the darkest period of human history founded on pure evil”, is “foul, ill-conceived, and disgraceful.”

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Tory MP for Bassetlaw, added: “This is not just insulting to the generosity of Brits, but also grossly offensive to the victims of one of the most evil regimes in history. Lineker is out of order and needs to get out of his metropolitan bubble.”

Braverman herself has also responded to the comments made by Lineker, telling BBC Breakfast: “I’m disappointed, obviously. I think it’s unhelpful to compare our measures, which are lawful, proportionate, and - indeed - compassionate, to 1930s Germany. I also think that we are on the side of the British people here.”

The response on Twitter to Lineker's comment was more positive, with some users replying with "spot on" and "nailed it". One user added: "Well said. I salute you for your frank and honest words. It cannot be easy to tell it how it is in a position like yours. Stand firm. You have a wonderful moral compass and are a fine example for many young people who follow you."

What has the BBC said?

The BBC has reported that Lineker will be “spoken to” and “reminded of his responsibilities on social media”. According to its editorial guidelines, the broadcaster is “committed to achieving due impartiality in all its output”. It also advises that “public comments, for example on social media, of staff [or] presenters,” can “affect perceptions of the BBC’s impartiality”.