The current England captain became Tottenham Hotspur’s all time record scorer when he netted in their Premier League clash with Man City at the weekend.

Harry Kane smashed another goalscoring record on Sunday as he became the top goalscorer in Spurs’ history, surpassing a club legend of the 1960s and 70s.

Jimmy Greaves held the record for over half a century before the current England captain overtook him in the 15th minute of their Premier League clash with reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday. Kane’s goal would prove crucial as they went on to win the match 1-0 and strengthen their bid for a top four finish this season. Here is everything you need to know about Greaves’ record including some key facts such as the number of penalty kicks included in his tally:

How many goals did Jimmy Greaves score for Tottenham Hotspur?

Jimmy Greaves scored 266 goals for Tottenham Hotspur in 379 appearances across all competitions played in for the North London club between 1961 and 1970. Harry Kane scored his 267th Spurs goal against Manchester City on Sunday to surpass that record. Greaves had held the record since the 1968-69 season when he overtook Bobby Smith who had scored 208 goals for the club in the 1950s and 60s.

The next record that Harry Kane could target is to become the top scorer in Premier League history. The goal against Manchester City was his 200th in the top flight, making him just the third player in the history of the league (since its inception in 1992) to achieve that total after fellow England icons Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney. Kane only needs another nine goals to surpass Rooney’s total of 208 and go second in the all time list but is still some way off of Shearer’s record of 260.

How many of Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham Hotspur goals were penalty kicks?

Unfortunately, statistics seem to vary on how many of Jimmy Greaves’ 266 Tottenham Hotspur goals came from the penalty spot, so it is hard to be accurate about this specific statistic. Transfermarkt have Greaves’ as having scored 14 goals from the penalty spoty, 13 in the First Division and one in the UEFA Cup Winners Cup. However, World Football claim the actual number of goals from the penalty spot for Greaves was 27 with Harry Kanes having scored 30 goals from the spot in his career so far

How many trophies did Jimmy Greaves win with Tottenham Hotspur and in his career?

Despite smashing individual records, both at club and international level, Harry Kane has yet to lift a single major piece of silverware during his career. It continues to be one of the biggest talking points surrounding the forward, and many pundits and fans speculate if he will soon leave the North London club to pursue medals.

The same cannot be said for Greaves, who picked up his fair share of medals as a player including a league title - although that particular accolade did not come with Spurs or in England. Greaves won the FA Cup with Spurs twice, in 1962 and 1967, and also lifted the Community Shield both of those years. He also won the European Cup Winners Cup in 1963.