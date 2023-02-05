Jacket Potato made history as the first ever contestant to play live guitar

Fans of ITV’s the Masked Singer have revealed who they think Jacket Potato is, after the food-themed contestant became the first person to play guitar live on the show.

The person appeared on stage last night performing a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s Go Your Own Way, helping to confirm viewers theories of their identity.

Last night’s (4 February) episode saw a shock double elimination, leaving just five contestants including Jellyfish, Rhino, Jacket Potato, Phoenix and Fawn left to take part in next week’s semi-final. Knitting and Otter were unmasked with their identities revealed to be Claire Richards from Steps and comedian and actress Daisy May Cooper.

Following last night’s performance theories about Jacket Potato’s identity have been gaining traction on social media. So, who is Jacket Potato and what clues and guesses do we have? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Jacket Potato on Masked Singer UK?

Fans believe they have successfully guessed the identity of Jacket Potato on the Masked Singer. Previous guesses had included EastEnder’s Shane Ritchie with fans saying his vocals had given him away. However as more clues have been revealed there’s a new theory as to who could be under the costume.

Jacket Potato on ITV’s The Masked Singer (Photo: ITV)

Jacket Potato made history to be the first contestant to ever play live guitar on the Masked Singer, leading fans to suspect the contestant is Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. Social media was rife with speculation, with fans sharing why they believed the identity to be the famous guitarist. Twitter user Jerry Braden tweeted: “Still betting my entire Jovi collection that it’s Richie Sambora! The way he played guitar & sang this song, especially “way”!”

What are the clues?

Jacket Potato first performed in Week 2 (3 January) of The Masked Singer. Their riddle was “hey it’s me Jack, Jacket Potato. I’ve got quite the collection, so big, you’ll say ‘woah’”. The first clue was “their vocals are sure to get you creamed – it’s jacket potato!” leading to initial guesses presuming it was a celebrity baker or chef.

On Week 4 (17 January), they were seen in a disco venue, with “Jack” telling viewers and the judges that they was able to express a whole host of emotions and chalks up part of their success down to the universe. During the performance they played the piano whilst wearing a stethoscope, and said: “Some mega-famous people have looked to me to make them look good.” With additional clues including: “Yeah I’m Jack, Jack Potato. Rumour is, I’m a real pussycat” and “It’s me Jack, Jacket Potato. Rumour is, I’m a real sell out in England”.

During Week 5 (28 January) the number 50 was featured, alongside the the phrase “out of order” and being a “foil”. In Week 6’s performance they was the first ever contestant to play live guitar on the show. Throughtout the competition Judge Rita Ora has pointed out that their accent sounds American, whilst Mo Gilligan has said that the accent is “all over the place”.

Who has been unveiled so far?

So far, the identity of seven celebrities have been revealed on The Masked Singer, here is everything you need to know about who has been voted off the series.

Otter - Daisy May Cooper

Otter was revealed to be comedian Daisy May Cooper (Photo: ITV)

Otter is the latest contestant to be unmasked as comedian Dasiy May Cooper. She revealed that she was “exhausted and relieved” for her identity to be revealed.

Knitting - Claire Richards

Knitting was revealed to be Steps singer Claire Richards (Photo: ITV)

Knitting was revealed as Steps star Claire Richards. Speaking to the judging panel she said: “I thought you were going to get me from day one, I was so chuffed when you didn’t.” The singer also revealed she is a “massive, massive fan of this show”, adding: “I feel like a fan who has won a competition.”

Pidgeon - Katherine Ryan

Comedian Katherine Ryan was Pidgeon (Photo: ITV)

In the episode last Saturday (28 January), comedian Katherine Ryan was revealed to be Pidgeon. Ryan was given the boot after her rendition of Cheryl Cole’s Fight for This Love.

She told host Joel Dommett: “I love Cheryl and I used to do a bit of roast comedy in my act about her, so I feel like it’s beautiful karma that I went off on her song.” She also explained she’d hidden the news from her daughter saying: “You can’t tell my daughter anything because she’d spill it to her whole school so she’ll be finding out with everyone else. We watch the show together.”

And revealed that she was in the late stages of pregnancy, Ryan said: “I’ve got a month left (of pregnancy), I have a baby’s foot in my lung at most times, it was actually harder than I thought!”

Rubbish - Stephen Hendry

Rubbish was unmasked as snooker player Stephen Hendry (Photo: ITV)

Stephen Hendry was unmasked as Rubbish on 21 January. The snooker player shared that his costume reminded him of the “colours of a snooker table”. He said: “I loved the character. When choosing it, I instinctively thought the design and colours of Rubbish looked like snooker balls and so it jumped out at me. It was a really fun character.”

He added: “It reminded me of the colours of a snooker table and balls so it made sense, but a bonus was that it was restrictive in terms of movement, which meant you couldn’t really dance. Singing and dancing might have been a step too far!”

Cat & Mouse - Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman

Cat & Mouse on The Masked Singer (Photo: ITV)

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman were unmasked as The Masked Singer’s first duo. The Spandau Ballet bassist, 61, and his wife Holliman, 60, both found themselves in the bottom two as Cat & Mouse as they faced off against the masked character Knitting.

Asked if their son, Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp, knows that they have taken part, Holliman said: “No, this is going to embarrass him. Most people say they are doing it for their kids.” Kemp also said: “We’re doing it to embarrass them.” Following the reveal, their son wrote on Twitter: “I just shouted the phrase ‘take it off’ to my parents I can’t undo that.”

Piece of Cake - Lulu

Scottish star Lulu was unmasked as Piece of Cake on 7 January. The Scottish singer, who also represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969 and was a joint winner with her song Boom Bang-A-Bang, said: “I’m slightly in shock. I’m in and now I’m off. It’s adorable, I love watching the show, my grandchildren love the show, they love it – I love it and that’s why I’m here. It’s just such a fun show.”

Ghost - Chris Kamara

Ghost was the first celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV/Kieron McCarron