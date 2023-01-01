Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross in a promotional image for The Mased Singer 2023 (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)
The Masked Singer is returning for its fourth series on New Year’s Day, with a host of new eccentric characters competing to win the unusual ITV talent show.
As ever, there’s going to be a lot of speculation as to who they all really are under the mask – could this finally be the year that Meryl Streep is taking part? (Probably not, but you know.)
Here’s everything you need to know about the contestants on The Masked Singer 2023, from their costumes, some of the hints the show has given about them, and the prevailing theories about who they might be. Each week, we’ll update this piece with all the new information we get from each new episode, so be sure to keep checking back to this article as the series unfolds.
Fawn
What’s their costume? Fawn is dressed as a baby deer (or a fawn). Hopefully they’ll get a fawning audience reception!
What hints have we received about them? None yet – the competition hasn’t started!
Who could they be? Dawn French (Dawn F, Fawn, it makes sense.)
Cat & Mouse
What’s their costume? The first double act to perform on the UK show, Cat is an orange cat dressed as Sherlock Holmes, while Mouse (the shorter of the two) is dressed as a robber, complete with a swag bag.
What hints have we received about them? None yet – the competition hasn’t started!
Who could they be? Presumably someone you’d know as a double act, so let’s say Dick and Dom.
Jacket Potato
What’s their costume? A cool and trendy Jacket Potato, complete with sunglasses, a silver jacket, and melted cheese for hair.
What hints have we received about them? None yet – the competition hasn’t started!
Who could they be? Gary Lineker, maybe.
Piece of Cake
What’s their costume? Piece of Cake is a slice of red strawberry cake, with berries for hands and cupcakes for feet. Quietly one of the scarier costumes this year, I think.
What hints have we received about them? None yet – the competition hasn’t started!
Who could they be? Let’s run with the cooking theme and say Nigella.
Pigeon
What’s their costume? Pigeon is, well, a pigeon, wearing a pink cardigan and gold pince-nez spectacles. (It’s funny, because birds’ eyes are on the side of their heads, so the pigeon isn’t actually looking out of the glasses.)
What hints have we received about them? None yet – the competition hasn’t started!
Who could they be? Perhaps someone closely associated with London – maybe a former Mayor?
Rhino
What’s their costume? Rhino is wearing a red cowboy hat, a red shirt, and red cowboy boots.
What hints have we received about them? None yet – the competition hasn’t started!
Who could they be? An athlete, I think.
Rubbish
What’s their costume? Rubbish is a trash monster, peering out of a green recycling bin – which I think means technically speaking it’s not rubbish, but maybe I’m just confused on the terminology there.
What hints have we received about them? None yet – the competition hasn’t started!
Who could they be? Caroline Lucas.
Jellyfish
What’s their costume? Jellyfish has a bulbous silver head, with orange tendrils flowing out beneath them.
What hints have we received about them? None yet – the competition hasn’t started!
Who could they be? Chris Packham
Knitting
What’s their costume? Pink and blue wool, in a roughly anthropomorphic shape, held together by knitting needles.
What hints have we received about them? None yet – the competition hasn’t started!
Who could they be? Perhaps – in a shock twist – it’s Joel Dommett, and we’ll all suddenly realise it was actually Rick Edwards hosting the whole time.
Otter
What’s their costume? Otter is an otter, wearing a blue wetsuit and snorkelling gear. Presumably real Otters don’t actually need that, but you never know. (Unless you’ve seen an otter, in which case you might know.)
What hints have we received about them? None yet – the competition hasn’t started!
Who could they be? The drummer from Coldplay, probably.
Phoenix
What’s their costume? The Phoenix is a mythological creature – a bird that bursts into flame when it dies, and then is reborn from the ashes.
What hints have we received about them? None yet – the competition hasn’t started!
Who could they be? Michael Gambon.
Ghost
What’s their costume? Ghost is a spooky spectre, with a costume that looks a little like someone stood under a bed sheet wearing red boots.
What hints have we received about them? None yet – the competition hasn’t started!
Who could they be? King Henry VIII. (You know, like a ghost.)
Who are the judges on The Masked Singer?
Comedian Mo Gilligan, presenter Davina McCall, musician Rita Ora, and chat show host Jonathan Ross are each returning as part of The Masked Singer’s judging panel, trying to work out who’s behind each mask.
Meanwhile, comedian Joel Dommett will once again be hosting, as he has done since the show began.
Who won The Masked Singer last year?
Natalie Imbruglia won The Masked Singer Series 3, competing while dressed as a Panda. Previous winners of The Masked Singer UK include Joss Stone and Nicola Roberts.
When does The Masked Singer begin?
The Masked Singer 2023 begins on ITV1 on Sunday 1 January at 6:30pm.
New episodes of The Masked Singer will continue weekly on Saturdays thereafter, with the second episode of Series 4 airing on Saturday 7 January. You’ll also be able to watch the show on catch up on ITVX.