ITV’s Masked Singer will return tonight with performances from contestants including Fawn, Jacket Potato and Otter

The Masked Singer is in the full swing of its fourth season on ITV. Five celebrities have been unmasked so far, including comedian Katherine Ryan, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Scottish singer Lulu.

Fans are sure to have drawn up plenty of theories about who exactly Rhino or Jacket Potato or Fawn could be. Names thrown around include Busted star Charlie Simpson or even snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Eight stars remain in the show, so what are the clues so far? Who has been unmasked and what are the guesses? Here is evetything you need to know:

What to expect from tonight’s episode?

Tonight’s episode will see performances from the remaining contestants: Rhino, Fawn, Otter, Knitting, Phoenix, Jacket Potato and Jellyfish. The sixth episode of season 4, it’s been predicted that there will be a double elimination this weekend.

The Masked Singer judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross (Photo: ITV)

Who is Rhino - what are the clues?

In episode 2, Rhino sang Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol. Radio Times reports that the clues so far are:

In Rhino’s first VT, a sign appeared that said “Welcome to Cobalt”.

The sign also said that there was a population of 158,967 people, and the rules were “no spittin’, no thievin’, and no shoutin’”.

Three arrows were shown behind Rhino.

“I want to make sure we have a nice fair game.”

Rhino looked at a list of the “Town Crimes”, which included: “Arson: 3”, “Loitering: 17”, “Forgery: 99”, “Theft: 40” and “Bad Jokes: 2”.

Riddle – “I’m chief of this town, and happy go-lucky. But one of you guys might think I’m quite muggy.”

Many fans have speculated that Rhino could be Charlie Simpson of Busted fame. Who is your guess?

Rhino on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Who is Fawn?

The guess from so far include: Natalie or Nicole Appleton, Emma Bunton, Stacey Soloman.

Who is Jacket Potato?

The theories so far are: Jack Whitehall and Richie Sambora.

Who has been unveiled so far?

So far, the identity of five celebrities has been revealed, here is everything you need to know about who has been voted off the series.

Pidgeon - Katherine Ryan

In the episode last Saturday (28 January), comedian Katherine Ryan was revealed to be Pidgeon. Ryan was given the boot after her rendition of Cheryl Cole’s Fight for This Love. She told host Joel Dommett: “I love Cheryl and I used to do a bit of roast comedy in my act about her, so I feel like it’s beautiful karma that I went off on her song.” She also explained she’d hidden the news from her daughter saying: “You can’t tell my daughter anything because she’d spill it to her whole school so she’ll be finding out with everyone else. We watch the show together.” And revealed that she was in the late stages of pregnancy, Ryan said: “I’ve got a month left (of pregnancy), I have a baby’s foot in my lung at most times, it was actually harder than I thought!”

Rubbish - Stephen Hendry

Stephen Hendry was unmasked as Rubbish on 21 January. The snooker player shared that his costume reminded him of the “colours of a snooker table”. He said: “I loved the character. When choosing it, I instinctively thought the design and colours of Rubbish looked like Snooker Balls and so it jumped out at me. It was a really fun character.” Adding: “It reminded me of the colours of a Snooker table and balls so it made sense, but a bonus was that it was restrictive in terms of movement, which meant you couldn’t really dance. Singing and dancing might have been a step too far!”

Cat & Mouse on The Masked Singer (Photo: ITV)

Cat & Mouse - Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman were unmasked as The Masked Singer’s first duo. The Spandau Ballet bassist, 61, and his wife Holliman, 60, both found themselves in the bottom two as Cat & Mouse as they faced off against the masked character Knitting in the sing-off on ITV’s celebrity singing show. Asked if their son, Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp, knows that they have taken part, Holliman said: “No, this is going to embarrass him. Most people say they are doing it for their kids.” Kemp also said: “We’re doing it to embarrass them.” Following the reveal, their son wrote on Twitter: “I just shouted the phrase ‘take it off’ to my parents I cant undo that #MaskedSingerUK.”

Piece of Cake - Lulu

Scottish star Lulu was unmasked as Piece of Cake on 7 January. The Scottish singer, who also represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969 and was a joint winner with her song Boom Bang-A-Bang, said: “I’m slightly in shock. I’m in and now I’m off. It’s adorable, I love watching the show, my grandchildren love the show, they love it – I love it and that’s why I’m here. It’s just such a fun show.”

Ghost - Chris Kamara