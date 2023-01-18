New bombshells Zara and David arrived in the villa, and took no time in making waves

Love Island fans rejoice - the drama-filled villa is back to brighten your winter with some South African sun. The first episode of the newest series has aired on ITV, with fans welcoming the return of the show.

Things are a little different this time around though. Following the exit of host Laura Whitmore, it was the job of new presenter Maya Jama to welcome islanders and viewers to Love Island series nine.

A change is host is not the only change to the new series. While the episodes air over the next two months, the contestants’ social media platforms will stay quiet amid attempts by ITV to curb online hate.

We’re only three episodes into the first week, but the drama has already started. The arrival of two new bombshells has got some of our OG islanders a bit hot under the collar, while one contestant remains vulnerable and looking for a partner.

But what happened during Wednesday’s episode? Here’s everything you need to know to keep you up-to-date.

Couples get close after recoupling

Unfortunately, Will found himself single after new boy Tom chose to swipe Olivia from him in the last episode. The disappointed farmer conceeded the situation, telling Tom and Olivia right after the recoupling: “Honestly, you are well better suited.”

As everyone broke off into their partners, Lana and Ron shared a sweet moment in which Ron made clear that he is keen for the makeup artist.

Everything seems peachy-keen between Tanya and Shaq. Shaq was definitely feeling this as he went in for the kiss, but it didn’t quite go to plan.

Shaq made a big move on Tanya. (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately, the kiss was not reciprocated by Tanya on the daybed. However, Tanya was feeling the love later when the couple were snuggled up for bed.

As Shaq and Tanya spoke in bed about the earlier situation, Shaq told his partner that he was happy to wait and repsected her decision. His words obviously had an effect on Tanya, who pulled him in for the kiss.

Will gets grafting

Newly-single Will made no delay in getting to know the rest of the girls. He has until the end of the week to find another girl to couple up with, or he faces the possibility of being the first islander sent home.

The Buckinghamshire farmer made a beeline for Lana. While she shared sweet words with Ron the night before, could Will’s attention tempt her?

Lana is pulled for a chat by newly-single Will. (Credit: ITV)

Will admitted to her that she was his “number one priority” to get to know. However, Lana let him down gently telling him she didn’t feel a spark and was more than happy with Ron at the moment - so it’s back to the drawing board for Will.

Haris is keen on Olivia

Olivia is a popular girl in the villa. The 27-year-old ring girl and actress has already had two partners in the space of three day, and her eyes could be wandering elsewhere already.

21-year-old television salesman Haris let Olivia know he was keen on her. Olivia, who had only just coupled up with Tom, admitted that she was attracted to Haris, and left the door open for getting to know him.

Things are heating up between Haris and Olivia. (Credit: ITV)

Bombshells arrive for their dates

Halfway through the day in the villa, the islanders got some surprise texts. The new bombshell were ready to arrive, but not before some dates outside of the villa first.

Ron was the first to receive a text to let him know that Zara was waiting on meeting him. Excitement was high but not for Lana, who was concerned about Zara being a model.

Our next bombshell, David, chose Tanya to go on a date with. Shaq looked somewhat shaken, but remained confident that his kiss with Tanya the night before put him in good stead.

Fiesty model Zara, 25, made the conversation flow with Ron. Essex boy David, 24, quizzed Tanya about how solid her and everyone else was with their couplings, but made it clear he was interested in getting to know her as a priority.

The news of new bombshells had an effect back at the villa too. Will looked forward to having another girl to get to know, with the boys helping to kit him out in a new outfit to impress Zara.

Back at the villa, Tanya told the girls that David piqued her interest, but that there was still something pulling her back to Shaq. Ron told the boys his date with Zara had his head turning, admitting that she has “everything” he’s looking for. Maybe Lana does have reason to worry...

Who is coupled up?

As it currently stands, our couples in the villa are:

Shaq and Tanya

Haris and Anna-May

Ron and Lana

Tom and Olivia

Kai and Tanyel