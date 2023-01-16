The Love Island contestants can expect their social media followings to grow significantly in the coming weeks as the 2023 winter series airs

Love Island returns to our screens in 2023 and there is a brand new line up of singletons looking for love in the villa. The popular dating programme will return to Cape Town, South Africa for the first winter edition of the show since 2020.

The fans will also see a fresh face presenting the show in the form of Maya Jama. The well known presenter and DJ will be hosting for the first time, after Laura Whitmore stepped down from the show in August. The ITV2 show has been synonymous with catapulting the cast members into new found fame on social media and many people are keen to keep up to date with the shows contestants outside of the villa.

The likes of Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Maura Higgins and Ekin Su Culculoglu have all been propelled to Instagram stardom after leaving the show. But how many followers do the current contestants have on Instagram as they prepare to find love in South Africa?

How many followers do the winter contestants of Love Island have?

Watch how the contestants’ follower counts have grown in the bar chart race below:

Loading....

Kai Fagan

Age: 24

Handle: kaifagan_

Followers on 13 January: 7,067

From: Manchester

What we know: Kai Fagan is the second player with a rugby connection to enter the Love Island villa and follows in the footsteps of last year’s contestant Jacques O’Neill. The Jamaican citizen plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC but also works full time as a science and PE teacher.

Tanya Manhenga

Tanya Manhenga (Photo: ITV)

Age: 22

Handle: talkswithtt_

Followers on 13 January: 21,900

From: Liverpool

What we know: Tanya Manhenga is a 22-year-old biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool. The influencer has shared a number of luxurious shots from holiday destinations such as Johnanesburg, South Africa and Marbella in Spain.

Lana Jenkins

Age: 25

Handle: lanajenkinss

Followers on 13 January: 12,800

From: Luton

What we know: Lana Jenkins is a 25-year-old make-up artist from Luton. She is no stranger to TV and has previously appeared as an extra on the popular ITV series Benidorm.

Anna - May Robey

Age: 20

Handle: annamayrobey

Followers on 13 January: 20,000

From: Swansea

What we know: Anna - May Robey is the youngest member of the original 2023 lineup. Robey is a Welsh payroll administrator from Swansea. She has posted just 15 times on Instagram and the majority of her snaps are from nights-out with friends or visits to London.

Ron Hall

Ron Hall will appear on Love Island 2023. (ITV)

Age: 25

Handle: ronhall_

Followers on 13 January: 8,444

From: Essex

What we know: Ron Hall is a financial advisor from Essex who describes himself as “fun and charismatic.” Hall is the first partially sighted contestant to enter the Love Island villa and revealed that he is blind in one eye after sustaining a football injury as an 8-year-old.

Will Young

Age: 23

Handle: Farmer_Will_

Followers on 13 January: 133,000

From: Buckinghamshire

What we know: TikTok influencer Will Young has already built up a strong following on social media before entering the Love Island villa. The 23-year-old has more followers than any other contestant before heading on to the show and is known for sharing funny videos of his life on the farm.

Tanyel Revan

Age: 26

Handle: tanyelrevan

Followers on 13 January: 18,200

From: North London

What we know: Tanyel Revan is a 26-year-old hairstylist from North London. She has described her celebrity crush as 21 Jump Street actor Channing Tatum. Revan has shared a number of posts of herself with followers and the majority of her posts are taken from luxurious holidays to Dubai and Cyprus.

Shaq Muhammad

Age: 24

Handle: shaq24s_

Followers on 13 January: 4,330

From: London

What we know: Shaq Muhammad is a 24-year-old airport security officer from London. Muhammad is a fan of Arsenal football club and the majority of his Instagram posts are taken from holidays such as Toronto, Canada and Marbella, Spain.

Olivia Hawkins

Love Island series 9 contestant Olivia Hawkins was a stunt double in the show Brassic which has many links to Chorley.

Age: 27

Handle: livhawkinss

Followers on 13 January: 18,800

From: Brighton

What we know: Olivia Hawkins is a 27-year-old ring girl who has featured at events at Wembley and Alexandra Palace. She is the second ring girl to appear on Love Island and follows in the footsteps of 2019 contestant Maura Higgins.

Haris Namani

Age: 21

Handle: haris_namanii

Followers on 13 January : 6,087

From: Doncaster

What we know: Haris Namani is a 21-year-old TV salesman from Doncaster. His Instagram page also shows that he is a keen boxer who has competed at amateur level, he regularly posts videos of himself training at Steel City Gym in Sheffield.

The Bombshells

Alongside the original lineup you can also expect to see two faces join the programme midway through the first episode.

Ellie Spence

Age: 25

Handle: elliespennie

Followers on 13 January: 2,715

From: Norwich

What we know: Law firm administrator Ellie Spence is set to take a break from her job to head into the South African sun. She is expected to join the programme as the first bombshell of the series. Spence has shared just 12 posts on Instagram - the majority of which are selfies or pictures of holidays such as Jaen, Spain.

Tom Clare

