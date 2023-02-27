Tommy Fury retained his unbeaten record with a split-decision victory over Jake Paul

Tommy Fury secured a split decision victory against Jake Paul. (Getty Images)

YouTube star Jake Paul is hoping to force a rematch with former Love Island finalist Tommy Fury after a narrow split decision defeat.

Paul came head-to-head with long-time rival Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday 26 February in what proved to be the first loss of his professional boxing career. Fury edged the victory on the judges’ scorecards and landed more accurate punches over the course of the eight-round fight.

However, there were still some bright moments during the fight for Paul, who scored a late knockdown in the final round of the bout. One judge scored the fight 75-74 in favour of Paul, with the other two scoring it 76-73 in favour of Fury.

The event caught the attention of several sporting stars from around the world and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder were all in attendance at the open-top Diriyah Arena in Riyadh.

Tommy was also supported by his father and coach John Fury and his WBC heavyweight champion brother Tyson Fury. But is there likely to be a rematch between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury and what have the two fighters had to say after the fight?

Here is everything you need to know.

Will there be a rematch between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury?

Tommy Fury dedicated the victory to his new-born baby daughter Bambi. He also claims he is open to a rematch with Jake Paul.

The 23-year-old said: “For the past two years this is all that has consumed my life. Everybody thought I was running scared but tonight I made my legacy.”

He added: “Jake Paul took some good shots - he’s a far better boxer than I thought he was. This is my first main event, I am going to get bigger and better and if he wants a rematch, bring it on.”

Tommy Fury retained his unbeaten status with a victory over Jake Paul. (Getty Images)

Jake Paul has a rematch clause in his contract that he intends to exercise. The 26-year-old said: “We can run it back. I think we deserve that rematch.”

Paul claimed he had problems in training camp which made him “flat” in the fight. He added: “I felt flat - I got sick really bad twice in this camp, injured my arm. This wasn’t my best performance, but that’s no excuse.”

Paul reiterated his desire for a rematch by tweeting: “Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. Congrats to Tommy, his team and his family. Thank you to everyone that tuned in. Saudi Arabia thank you as well. I will be back.”

What’s been said?

Logan Paul expressed his support for Jake after his loss and claims he has already beat the odds in life. He tweeted: “I’ll always stand by you in victory or defeat @jakepaul. You fought like a warrior & already beat the odds in life. Big congrats to the Furys what an entertaining family.”

Logan is the co-founder of Prime alongside fellow YouTube boxer KSI.