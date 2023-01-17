Some of Love Islands most popular couples including Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are still going strong

Love Island is back, the reality dating show has returned this winter with a brand new lineup of singletons looking for love in the villa.

The first winter series since 2020 will see the lucky cast members travel to sunny South Africa. Presenter and DJ Maya Jama will be hosting the dating series for the first time, after Laura Whitmore stepped down in August.

Advertisement

As the new contestants start to couple up, fans will be left wondering how many former Love Island couples have lasted? So, which Love Island couples are still together and who has gotten married and had children? Here’s everything you need to know.

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Advertisement

Love Island first aired in 2016 and after eight seasons. To date 12 couples are still going strong, however only three of them won the dating series. Some are now married with kids, whilst others are making plans for their future.

12 Love Island couples are still going strong (Photos: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Here are the Love Island couples that are still together:

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti - Winners season 8

Winners of Love Island 2022, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are still together. In October 2022 they confirmed they were moving in together, with the Dancing On Ice star sharing on Twitter “Davide just surprised me! It’s official we are moving in!”

Advertisement

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Advertisement

The couple finished third place in summer Love Island 2022 and despite breaking up on Casa Amor, they have reconciled and are still going strong. They give fans an insight into their relationship through social media, but have not mentioned marriage or children as of yet.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Advertisement

Tasha Ghouri was Love Island’s first deaf contestant, she and Andrew Le Page came in fourth in season 8 and have stayed together, with La Page giving her a promise ring for Christmas.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares

Advertisement

The couple starred in Love Island season 7 reaching the final. Despite being known for their explosive rows they are still an item and have a dog together.

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico

Advertisement

The couple left season six of Love Island just before the final and have stayed together ever since, celebrating their second anniversary in July 2022.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones

Advertisement

The couple left just before the final in the first Winter Love Island and are still going strong. The pair currently live in Manchester.

Finn Tapp and Paige Turley - Winners Winter Love Island season 6

Advertisement

The first ever winners of Winter Love Island, the pair coupled up in season 6 and have been together ever since. There have been no announcements yet regarding marriage plans.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Advertisement

One of Love Island’s most well known couples, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are still going strong after finishing second in 2019. In autumn they announced they are expecting their first child together, with the baby’s due date expected any day now.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

Advertisement

Surprisingly Dom Lever and Jess Shears didn’t couple up in the Love Island villa, instead leaving the series single and going on to date after the show. The pair announced their engagement after three months, got married in 2018 and now have two children.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Advertisement

The couple finished third in season 3 of Love Island and are now married with two children. They welcomed Nell in 2020 and Nora Belle in 2022.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Advertisement

The couple appeared in the second season of Love Island in 2016. Bowen proposed to Buckland just five months after they started dating, with the couple having the first ever Love Island wedding at Gosfield Hall in Essex. They have one child together, one-year-old Able.

Nathan Massey and Cara Delahoyde - Winners season 2

Advertisement

Nathan Massey and Cara Delahoyde won the second season of Love Island in 2016 and have since gone on to tie the knot and have two children, Freddie-George and Delilah.