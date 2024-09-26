Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zara McDermott launched her clothing brand Rise in April 2024.

Love Island star Zara McDermott, 27, has some exciting news for her clothing brand Rise. The brand was launched in April 2023 and was available to buy from Tesco as part of their F&F clothing range. However, fans have been left disappointed after visiting stores all over the UK to find the Rise range is completely sold out.

Taking to Instagram the reality TV star answered a fan question asking if Rise was still stocked in F&F? Zara explained that the Rise collection completely sold out in over “400 stores” in the first two weeks.

However, Zara confirmed that the brand is currently in the final stages of stocking a bespoke collection in F&F and will be landing in stores by the end of the year. Not only that but the former Strictly Come Dancing star announced the “exciting” news that Rise “now has its first online retailer” which means the brand will be available to shop directly online.

Zara didn’t say exactly who would be stocking the Rise collection online, but fans will be happy they can shop the range without having to pop out Tesco. The collection will be available to shop online in six weeks.

Zara McDermott is currently dating Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson. The pair have been dating since 2019. She was previously in a relationship with Love Island bad-by Adam Collard.

