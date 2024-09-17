Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adam Collard announces engagement after appearing on season four and eight of Love Island.

Love Island bad boy Adam Collard has got engaged to Sky Sports presenter Laura Wood. The fitness coach, 28, shared pictures of himself and his pregnant wife -to-be.

Taking to Instagram the Love Islander wrote: “From dates & daiquiris to a Fiancé & a sprog on the way, our very own little team. My whole world. Always. @carbisbayestate where it really all began, the only place to do it.”

Adam also shared photos of himself getting down on one knee to pop the question on the beach. A shocked Laura looked down on him and in a beautiful white dress.

The couple started dating in October 2023 but kept a low-profile as Adam had appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating just a few weeks before. A few months later in July, they announced they are expecting their first child together.

Since appearing in the fourth series of Love Island (2018) Adam Collard had earned himself a bit of a womanising reputation. When he first appeared on Love Island, he coupled up with three different ladies including Kendall Rae-Knight, Rosie Williams and Zara McDermott. Adam and Zara dated for several months eventually moving in together but split in 2019.

Before he headed back to the villa, he dated influencer Sarah Godfrey and TOWIE star Demi Simms. Then in 2022, Adam made a shock return to the villa and met Paige Thorne. The couple dated outside the villa for just four months before announcing their split in November 2022.

Adam Colard and Paige Thorne | Instagram

During his appearance on Celebs Go dating, Adam met Lottie Moss -Kate Moss’s younger sister. The pair had a brief romance but after sleeping together and then going on a first date, Lottie reportedly decided he was too immature and dumped him after a month.

After several years of having a bad -boy reputation it seems Adam has finally met the one and is ready to settle down with Laura Woods.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter .

