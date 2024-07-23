Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The highest paid BBC stars in 2023/24 have been revealed - just as the broadcaster announced that it will cut 500 full-time positions over the next two years.

The BBC published its annual report on Tuesday (July 23), in which it showcases the biggest successes of the years, along with action points going forward. It also reveals the annual salary of its biggest stars, with the top of the list netting a huge salary of £1.35m.

Topping the list was Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, while Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball pocketed £950,000. Ball’s salary was a drop from around £980,000 in the previous year, while Lineker’s remained unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former newsreader Huw Edwards, who was suspended in July 2023 following allegations of misconduct, resigned from the broadcaster in April 2024. He placed fourth in the rankings, with his BBC earnings sitting at around £475,000.

Gary Lineker, Huw Edwards, Zoe Ball and Fiona Bruce have all been named as some of the BBC's highest earners in 2023/24. | Getty Images

BBC director general Tim Davie defended the fact that Edwards’ salary increase from the previous year despite the controversy around the newscaster. He said: “We are always trying to be very judicious with the spending of public money and no-one wants to waste a pound.

“But what you’re trying to do, and from the onset of that affair, was trying to act proportionally, fairly and navigate this appropriately. I think that’s what we did and it ended up in the conclusion, we all know, but I think we wouldn’t have wasted money if we weren’t doing the right thing.”

Other stars on the list included Question Time host Fiona Bruce, Radio 1 DJ Greg James and sport pundit Alan Shearer. The top 10 earning BBC stars of the past year were:

1. Gary Lineker £1,350,000-£1,354,999 (no change)

2. Zoe Ball £950,000-£954,999 (down from £980,000-£984,999)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Huw Edwards £475,000-£479,999 (up from £435,000-£439,999)

4. Greg James £415,000-£419,999 (up from £395,000-£399,999)

5. Fiona Bruce £405,000-£409,999 (up from £395,000-£399,999)

=5. Stephen Nolan £405,000-£409,999 (up from £400,000-£404,999)

7. Lauren Laverne £395,000-£399,999 (up from £390,000-£394,999)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Alan Shearer £380,000-£384,999 (down from £445,000-£449,999)

9. Naga Munchetty £345,000-£349,999 (up from £335,000-£339,999)

= 9. Nick Robinson £345,000-£349,999 (up from £275,000-£279,999)

The eye-watering salaries were published as it was announced that the BBC will cut 500 full time jobs as it aims to save £200m for the “transformation” of the corporation. Chief operating adviser Leigh Tavaziva said: “To further build our digital capabilities, whilst targeting efficiencies, over the next two years we will continue to close and transfer roles in some areas and create new roles in growth areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will result in a forecast net reduction of 500 roles in the public service by March 26, with further growth in targeted areas planned in our commercial group. To support these changes we will today be launching a new voluntary redundancy scheme for staff.”

The annual report has been published as one of the BBC’s biggest shows, Strictly Come Dancing, remains embroiled in scandal. Training sessions on the celebrity dance competition show will now be supervised at all times following allegations of physical and verbal abuse towards contestants from their professional partners.

Graziano Di Prima left the show after admitting to abusing ex-contestant Zara McDermott, with Giovanni Pernice also left amid allegations that he was abusive to his partners. Tim Davie took the opportunity to confirm that despite the issues, the show would be returning.